Alfonso Plummer grabs first career weekly award with Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honors

The Pac-12 announced its 10th weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva and Utah's Alfonso Plummer earns Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week accolades. Plummer scored all 23 of his points in 15 second-half minutes to help Utah overcome a 19-point deficit with 8:46 remaining and win at Colorado for the first time since 2017. He finished 8-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from three-point range against the Buffs.