Alfie Barbeary seizes opportunity to impress Steve Borthwick as Bath beat Ulster

Alfie Barbeary (centre) has endured 17 months of injury trouble - Shutterstock/Laszlo Geczo

Bath 37 Ulster 14

Was this the moment that Alfie Barbeary announced his international credentials? With Steve Borthwick and Richard Hill in attendance at the Recreation Ground, the 23 year-old delivered the kind of barnstorming performance to suggest he will come into strong reckoning when the England squad is announced for the Six Nations Championship in January.

It has been a wretched couple of years for the former Wasps forward, who looked destined for international honours from the moment he scored a hat-trick on his Premiership debut for his former club as a 19-year-old at No 8 despite playing his academy rugby at hooker.

A succession of injuries in the intervening years put paid to hopes of a meteoric rise in England colours, but he has established himself at his new club following Wasps’ collapse last season. And here, on a glorious winter’s afternoon, he climbed into an Ulster side in a manner that suggests he could offer Borthwick a timely new option when his back row resources since the World Cup have been depleted by injury.

He launched himself into the game from the first line-out, powering through the first tackle and then driving on beyond the gainline, and his power from the base of a scrum that took control decisively during the third quarter kept Ulster pinned back.

The No 8 led the charge for Bath against the Irish visitors - Getty Images/David Rogers

“When I joined Bath around 18 months ago, one of the first things I saw was our need for ball-carriers so I am constantly looking to sign ball-carriers,” said Bath head coach Johann van Graan.

“He has been so unlucky with injuries but he has put in the work and he has also been supported by the coaches in terms of getting him on. He is focused and he came to Bath to be our main ball-carrier and he has done that really well.”

Yet for all his impact, it would not have been possible without the dominance of the Bath scrum in a contest that provided another shining example of the return to prominence of the set-piece in deciding games. Ulster had held firm for the first half-hour, but Borthwick will have also been encouraged to see Will Stuart step up so impressively against the Springbok World Cup-winning loosehead Steven Kitshoff.

It was only then that the game began to swing decisively in Bath’s favour, and the five-try victory puts van Graan’s side in pole position to qualify for the last 16 ahead of a trip to Cardiff next Saturday.

Ulster had made a stuttering start to their United Rugby Championship season, with just three wins from their first seven games, but had threatened an upset when they crossed twice at the end of the first half. Tries by Billy Burns after a fortuitous rebound from a fly-hack by Ollie Lawrence, and a fine counter-attack led initially by Jacob Stockdale and following a brilliant exchange by James Hume and Robert Baloucone putting Nathan Doak over.

"Ulster have turned this on its head" 🔥



A lovely sweeping move and Nathan Doak has @UlsterRugby ahead at half-time!#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/rbhYNHCcKh — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) December 9, 2023

It had turned the game on its head after Bath had accumulated an eight-point advantage, after a huge pass by Ben Spencer from the base of a five-metre scrum deadlock in the 28th minute, finding Joe Cokanasiga in space on the right wing and able to escape the cover of Stockdale and score corner and Spencer landed a penalty soon after.

But Ulster were ultimately undone by their lack of precision when creating half-chances, and any hopes they had of protecting their lead ebbed away when they conceded three penalties in succession at the start of the second half, culminating in a try by Tom Dunn from the back of a maul, with Spencer’s conversion nudging his side in front.

OTT from Ben Spencer, and Joe Cokanasiga puts @BathRugby on the board! 🔝#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/HAlb25zeZ4 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) December 9, 2023

With Lawrence pounding the Ulster midfield, and the increasing edge at scrum time the pressure told as more mistakes crept into Ulster’s game. Possession was lost from an attacking line-out Rob Herring’s pass to Kitshoff was forward to spoil another attack and another penalty was conceded from an Ulster throw as they attempted to set up a maul.

When Spencer landed his second penalty in the 59th minute from in front of the posts, there already seemed no way back for Ulster and when Matty Rea was shown a yellow card, Bath turned the screw by opting for a scrum rather than take the kick in front of the posts.

Barbeary broke clear from the base before Thomas du Toit added to his remarkable run of tries by powering over under the posts. Ulster could find no way back, increasingly playing from deep and there was an inevitability about Bath’s powerful finish to the game with Cokanasiga and Matt Gallagher adding tries to complete an impressive victory.