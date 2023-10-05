Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Carbon Reminds Us the Giulia Won't Last Forever photo

Alfa Romeo has long-term plans to go all-electric , in a move that some fear will forever change the romantic appeal of the fabled Italian brand. For now, though, the company is happy to continue celebrating internal combustion, with new special editions of the Stelvio and Giulia for the coming 2024 model year.

The special Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition models will be limited to just 130 units combined across the SUV and sedan and will be exclusive to the North American market. The Giulia version will retail at a suggested price of $86,470 including destination fees, while the Stelvio will begin at $93,870. The first deliveries are expected to arrive in Alfa Romeo dealers this quarter, and the model will be available solely in Vulcano Black, Alfa Red, or Rosso Etna colors.

Exterior changes are the most obvious feature of the Carbon Edition models. The headliner is the carbon fiber "V scudetto" grille, paired with matching mirror caps. Naturally, black badges are included, along with carbon fiber side sills and gold calipers that pop from behind the dark five-hole wheel design. The front and rear fascias are unique to the special edition models, along with a sporty vented hood. Giulia models also get an exposed carbon fiber roof.

The Carbon Edition models will continue to use Alfa Romeo's 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. It's good for 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, making it the most powerful production engine in the brand's history. It's capable of propelling the Stelvio SUV up to a mighty 173 mph, while the Giulia sedan tops out at 191 mph. The engine is set to live on for a few more years, thanks to changes to the upcoming Euro 7 regulations. The models will also feature Alfa's adaptive suspension as standard.

Inside, the models are spec'd with exclusive red sports seats, while former Quadrifoglio models were only available with black upholstery. The dash, doors, and center console also get lashings of carbon fiber. Other features include a Harmon Kardon premium audio system, while the Active Assist Plus Driver option group is standard, including lane-keeping assist and driver attention alerts.

There's nothing too wild or crazy about the Carbon Edition models, but it's nice to see Alfa Romeo investing in the great cars it already has on sale. Realistically, we're lucky that the Giulia is staying with us for the immediate future, and enthusiasts should be glad that the sports sedan is sticking around for now. That the Stelvio is getting some attention too is just a further bonus.

In any case, with such limited numbers, you'll need to act fast to get your hands on a Carbon Edition model. Consider giving your dealer a call today.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com