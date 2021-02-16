Alexis Ohanian's T-Shirt Shuts Down Serena Williams' Critics In Australian Open Win

A prominent member of Team Serena flaunted his own fashion fierceness on Tuesday at the Australian Open.

Alexis Ohanian cheered wife Serena Williams’ victory to advance into the semifinals with a T-shirt featuring a photo of the tennis star that read, “Greatest Female Athlete.” But “Female” was crossed out.

Alexis Ohanian, Patrick Mouratoglou, Jarmere Jenkins and Venus Williams watch the Women's Singles Quarterfinals match between Simona Halep of Romania and Serena Williams of the United States during the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 16, 2021 in Melbourne. (Photo: Matt King via Getty Images)

The Reddit mogul appeared to be answering doubters who would not consider Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, as the best athlete, period.

He elaborated on Twitter, lashing out at Madrid Open director and former pro Ion Tiriac, who suggested that Williams retire because of her age and weight.

“Good thing no one listens to that racist sexist [clown] Ion Tiriac,” Ohanian tweeted, reiterating remarks he made in response to Tiriac’s comment that Williams should hang it up if “she had a little decency.”

Good thing no one listens to that racist sexist 🤡 Ion Țiriac https://t.co/Dz0LVephE0 — §AlexisOhanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) February 16, 2021

Williams looked impressive in beating No. 2 seed Simona Halep, 6-3, 6-3, to earn a semifinal match against nemesis Naomi Osaka. Williams joked she hadn’t felt so strong during long rallies since “1926.”

Ohanian modeled his T-shirt for a tweet as well, adding a smoochy face emjoi.

In her quarterfinal victory, Williams sported the one-legged catsuit she wore earlier at the Australian Open in honor of the late Olympic sprint legend Florence Griffith Joyner, who was partial to similar outfits on the track.

But Ohanian fired his own sartorial shot for Team Serena. And he seemed to be playing to the camera to show it off.

(Photo: Matt King via Getty Images)

Williams’ hitting partner, Jarmere Jenkins, also wore a copy of the shirt.

Doubles anyone?

(Photo: Matt King via Getty Images)

