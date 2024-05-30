Alexis Morris, Harlem Globetrotters Star and Women’s College Basketball Champion, Signs With And1





More from Footwear News





Alexis Morris is now the “First Lady of And1.”

With a goal of reaching “the explosive women’s basketball scene,” And1 — the brand known for its streetball tournament from the 1990s and its popular “Mixtape Tour” — announced that it has signed Morris, its first woman ambassador. She currently plays for the Harlem Globetrotters and won a NCAA women’s college basketball championship in 2023 with LSU.

“Alexis’ remarkable story aligns with the And1 DNA,” Lisa Schein, senior vice president of marketing and brand development at And1, said in a statement. “When we met with her, her energy was infectious. We know she’ll be a great role model for young women interested in basketball. We’re thrilled to share her story with the world.”

Morris, who played alongside WNBA star Angel Reese at LSU, averaged 15.4 points per game during the team’s 2023 championship-winning season. Before joining the Harlem Globetrotters — as just the seventh woman to be a part of the organization — Morris was selected No. 22 overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

On June 23, fans will get a chance to meet Morris at And1’s annual Open Run, which will take place at Coney Island’s Kaiser Park in New York. And1 confirmed Morris, as a brand ambassador, will take part in various community events and support basketball initiatives focused on celebrating women in sports.

“As the ‘First Lady of And1,’ my personal mission is to empower women from all demographics, inspire the youth and continue to break barriers for women in sports and streetball,” Morris said in a statement. “I always aim to be a part of something bigger than myself and I hope to collaborate with streetball legends like the Mixtape OG’s and other communities to create the change I would love to see.”

About the Author

Peter Verry is the Senior News and Features Editor for Athletic and Outdoor at Footwear News. He oversees coverage of the two fast-paced and ultracompetitive markets, which includes conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders and writing stories on sneakers and outdoor shoes. He is a lifelong sneaker addict (and shares his newest purchases via @peterverry on Instagram) and spends most of his free time on a trail. He holds an M.A. in journalism from Hofstra University and can be reached at peter.verry@footwearnews.com.









Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.