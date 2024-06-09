Alexis Mac Allister speaks out on Liverpool future as £59.5m transfer clause is dismissed

Alexis Mac Allister has effectively quashed any suggestion of a Liverpool exit during the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international only arrived on Merseyside last summer in a £35million deal from Brighton & Hove Albion but following an impressive debut campaign in which he scored seven goals and weighed in with seven assists in 46 appearances across all competitions, he is said to have attracted interest elsewhere.

In fact, a recent report from Directvsports in Argentina claimed Real Madrid were making moves to sign Mac Allister as the LaLiga and Champions League double winners seek a long-term replacement for Toni Kroos who retires after Euro 2024.

Despite those rumours and only spending one season under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Mac Allister insists he's happy at Liverpool, thus ruling out a departure this summer.

"Everything works well, it is not a club with big egos and everyone tries to help you as much as they can," he told reporters, as per the Liverpool Echo.

"On the field everything is different, because everything can be very nice outside, but you have to perform on the inside. I have had to play in various positions and I enjoyed it a lot, I am happy to be in a club as big as Liverpool."

Mac Allister's £59.5m release clause claim dismissed

There has been worrying signs regarding Mac Allister’s Liverpool future in recent weeks as the aforementioned report claimed there was a clause contained in his contract, meaning interested parties could sign the World Cup winner for €70m (£59.5m).

However, The Athletic's James Pearce has move to reassure Reds supporters that there is no such clause: "Liverpool don’t allow release clauses in contracts,” he wrote. "You can go right back to when Emre Can was in talks over a new deal. He wanted a release clause, Liverpool dismissed the idea, and he ended up leaving as a free agent when his contract expired in the summer of 2018.

"Mac Allister is going nowhere."

