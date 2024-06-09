Alexis Mac Allister reveals Jurgen Klopp's parting message after Liverpool farewell

Alexis Mac Allister has revealed Jurgen Klopp urged him to continue his career at Liverpool as he bid farewell to the squad this summer.

Klopp stepped down at the end of this past season having built a strong rapport with Mac Allister, who was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion during the manager's penultimate transfer window.

Mac Allister went on to make 46 appearances in all competitions - only Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz played more minutes across the campaign - and the Argentine admitted Klopp's disappointment at not having longer to work together.

"At one point we gave each other a hug and he told me that it was a shame that we had only shared a year, but it gave me a lot of confidence for the future," Mac Allister told TyC Sports. "He told me what I already knew, which was that I am in the right club to continue growing.

"Everything works well [at Liverpool], it is not a club with big egos and everyone tries to help you as much as they can.

"On the field everything is different, because everything can be very nice outside, but you have to perform on the pitch. I have had to play in various positions and I enjoyed it a lot, I am happy to be in a club as big as Liverpool."

Mac Allister has found himself the subject of transfer speculation this summer, with reports in Argentina suggesting a "secret" £60m release clause had left him in the eyes of Real Madrid.

It was later revealed, however, that Liverpool do not allow release clauses in the contracts of their players.

Mac Allister has made it clear he has no desire to leave Liverpool this summer and new manager Arne Slot will be keen to get to work with the 25-year-old, who is currently away with Argentina for the Copa America.