Alexis Mac Allister generates his own ‘Steven Gerrard moment’ to put Liverpool back on top

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (centre) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal - AP/Jon Super

Whisper it for now, but Gary’s reign as the most celebrated McAllister to have played for Liverpool may be over.

Alexis Mac Allister has become the talisman of Jurgen Klopp’s title bid, his match winning screamer against Sheffield United ensuring their latest fright night ended in boisterous celebration.

Whether the season ends in championship glory or glorious failure, Liverpool are contriving to turn every matchday into an epic, even fixtures against those destined for relegation designed to create a memorable anecdote in the chapter of Klopp’s farewell.

Liverpool have now registered 26 goals from the 76th minute onwards – just two fewer than Sheffield United have struck all season.

Title contenders can usually point to one season-defining game when they flirted with melancholy only to emerge triumphant. Liverpool seem to have been specialising in it since August, from the late steal at Newcastle United, unlikely comeback Anfield victory over Fulham in December and 99th minute winner at Nottingham Forest last month.

Luton Town recently caused a scare here. So did Burnley. Nothing is easy at this stage of the season, those arriving at Anfield optimistically believing it would be an evening to reduce the goal difference to Arsenal reduced to outrageous arrogance.

“I would prefer to be 5-0 up,” Klopp said. “As a manager you take it as you get it.”

As against his former club Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, Mac Allister was the inspiration, finding the top corner in a style so reminiscent of Steven Gerrard against Olympiakos 20 years ago, one could imagine Andy Gray screaming ‘you beauty’ as it beat Ivo Grbic.

Mac Allister’s namesake (of sorts), Gary, was watching from the directors’ box, no doubt nodding his approval amid the celebrations. The Argentine almost had a superb double when he struck the crossbar with a free-kick shortly after the brutal strike which ended Chris Wilder’s hopes of the wildest result of the season.

“I will enjoy it,” Klopp has said of the title race. He must appreciate the irony.

You could be forgiven for thinking Liverpool are on a mission to shred nerves to maximise the dramatic impact of their manager’s long goodbye. What began looking like it would be a serene evening after Darwin Nunez’s freak opener turned into an ordeal, Conor Bradley’s second half own goal ensuring Liverpool were hunting a winner until the 76th minute when Mac Allister intervened.

Substitute Cody Gakpo added a third in the 90th minute to ensure only injury time could be played amid a sense of security.

Not for the first time, Klopp could pat himself on the back for meaningful substitutions, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott as influential as Gakpo after Klopp had subbed Mohamed Salah.

The visiting Sheffield United supporters could only contemplate where such application and organisation had been for the rest of this campaign. For the 18 minutes, they were level and could join Arsenal and Manchester City in daring to dream.

It was clear early on this was going to be an evening for the Liverpool counter-press more than counter-attack. Sheffield’s low block would not be easily dismantled, five defenders spread across the edge of the penalty area, shadowed by another five midfielders.

Liverpool spent the first half dominant but frustrated in possession, with Dominic Szoboszlai and Mac Allister trying to pass their way out of cul-de-sacs while Ryan Gravenberch kept running down them.

They littered Grbic’s goal with shots from distance, Salah and Mac Allister the closest. Their breakthrough on 17 minutes came from more unorthodox means.

So often Nunez has been considered unlucky in the penalty area. Not this time, although Klopp will be the first to say the striker made his fortune, a tribute to Sheffield United’s defenders that they fell behind in such odd circumstances.

Klopp saw it differently. “One of my favourite goals ever. I ask him quite a lot to press the opponent,” he said.

No wonder he was applauding so vociferously after the Uruguayan closed in on keeper Grbic, blocked the attempted clearance and saw the ball ricochet off his thigh into the empty net. Would Nunez have scored such a goal at the end of last season? Probably not, his instinct for retrieving possession honed under Klopp’s command.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring - Getty Images/John Powell

For all his skill and ability to mesmerise, this was arguably the most vivid illustration of his evolution.

Wilder could only curse the undermining of a game plan designed to kill Liverpool’s tempo. With the game still in the balance at 1-0, he saw no need to change tack.

His side should have led within 30 seconds and could have equalised on the stroke of half-time, when Caoimhim Kelleher was forced to save from James McAtee and Jayden Bogle, respectively – and the full validation of Wilder’s set-up arrived just before the hour.

McAtee’s looping cross was met by Gustavo Hamer and this time the ricochet favoured the visitors, Bradley seeing the ball beat Kelleher via a deflection off his ankle.

“Poking the bear is not a good idea,” said Wilder of what followed. “The finish from a World Cup winner is fabulous.”

At least he saw something upon which to build next year’s promotion push. “I have liked the look of us in the last three games,” he said.

Klopp spoke last weekend about Anfield’s calmness when pursuing a winner against Brighton. There was none of that here. Briefly, blind panic was the fashion. But Mac Allister exudes calm, the Kop erupting after the kind of goal that will be replayed infinitely if it is part of a title-winning campaign.

When Gakpo’s header from Robertson’s cross made the points safe, they could start singing about being top of the league again. Wilder will be consoled that they had to wait so long before feeling comfortable enough to do so.

Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League: As it happened

10:03 PM BST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to TNT Sports

09:58 PM BST

Superb Mac Allister

09:52 PM BST

More from Virgil van Dijk speaking to TNT Sports

09:52 PM BST

Darwin on fire

09:51 PM BST

Alexis Mac Allister speaking to TNT Sports

“The most important thing is my goal helped to win the game. That’s so important. “I don’t know about revenge [against Man United on Sunday], but for sure it will be an important game for us because we want to win something. We have to win every game, that’s the aim. “I’m really happy for Cody [Gakpo], he’s been working so hard. He’s one of these guys that is always positive and a good leader for the group. Very happy for him for the goal and the team.”

09:50 PM BST

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaking to TNT Sports

09:44 PM BST

Trademark Klopp

09:41 PM BST

Dominating possession

09:40 PM BST

Relentless Liverpool

09:39 PM BST

Impact from the bench

09:32 PM BST

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

Klopp does Klopp, going to the Kop with his rabble-rousing cheerleader routine as the players leave the field. This is going to be some place over the final few home games of his Anfield career.

09:31 PM BST

09:30 PM BST

09:28 PM BST

Full time

That is it at Anfield and Liverpool have won 3-1 to return to the top of the Premier League by two points.

09:26 PM BST

90+5 minutes: Liverpool 3 Sheffield United 1

Gakpo sends in a good cross from the left having cut onto his right foot and he finds Nunez, but the Uruguayan’s effort goes just over the bar. He should have hit the target there.

09:22 PM BST

90 minutes: Liverpool 3 Sheffield United 1

There are seven added minutes.

09:21 PM BST

GOAL! Gakpo seals the victory for Liverpool

That should be it, if it is onside. Robertson sends in a great cross from distance from the left which finds Gakpo, who heads home past Grbic from the penalty spot. Great cross and great header. He was a way onside so the goal stands.

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

That Gakpo header just made sure injury-time is a victory lap for Liverpool. Comfortable in the end, and Anfield goes mad on the whistle but it feels like there will be plenty more days like this over the next six or seven weeks.

Cody Gakpo (far left) sealed the victory for Liverpool to take them back to the top of the Premier League - Daniel Chesterton/Getty Images

09:19 PM BST

88 minutes: Liverpool 2 Sheffield United 1

Elliott hooks the ball back into the centre of the box and Grbic drops the ball. It falls to Nunez but his lofted effort goes over the bar.

09:17 PM BST

87 minutes: Liverpool 2 Sheffield United 1

McBurnie is booked for an elbow on Konate. Sheffield United have just brought on Ben Slimane for Holgate.

09:16 PM BST

85 minutes: Liverpool 2 Sheffield United 1

Nearly another stunner from Mac Allister. He hits the free-kick well and with the slight aid of a deflection, it strikes the bar.

09:14 PM BST

83 minutes: Liverpool 2 Sheffield United 1

Osborn is penalised for handball not far outside his own box so Liverpool have a free-kick in a good position centrally...

09:12 PM BST

81 minutes: Liverpool 2 Sheffield United 1

Gakpo cuts onto his right from the left-hand side of the box but his effort is always rising and misses the target.

09:11 PM BST

79 minutes: Liverpool 2 Sheffield United 1

Gakpo’s cross from the left is deflected behind for a corner.

The delivery is over-hit though.

09:07 PM BST

GOAL! Mac Allister scores screamer

WHAT A GOAL! Mac Allister has just scored a sensational goal in front of The Kop. The ball falls to the Argentinian on the edge of the box and he smashes it first time. It flies with some fade on it into the top corner. Wow! A little reminiscient of Steven Gerrard’s goal at the same end against Olympiacos in the 2004/5 season as Liverpool went on to win the Champions League in Istanbul.

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

And … breathe. Anfield responds as only Anfield can to that Mac Allister goal. Proper atmosphere now

09:06 PM BST

75 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 1

The delivery is over-hit and Sheffield United clear.

09:05 PM BST

75 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 1

Robertson is fouled near the edge of the Sheffield United box and Liverpool have a free-kick in a dangerous position on the left...

09:04 PM BST

74 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 1

Elliott plays a delightful cross to the far post where it is met by Robertson, but his effort misses the target. He should be doing so much better there.

09:03 PM BST

72 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 1

Jurgen Klopp is making another double change as Gakpo and Jones are coming on for Szoboszlai and Gomez. Jones makes his first appearance since mid-February after injury.

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

Gakpo and Jones have been on barely 60 seconds and already look as though their legs are going to be too much for United to withstand. And the crowd senses it.

This is going to be a LOOOOONG 15 minutes (plus stoppages) for the visiting fans behind the other goal to the one Liverpool are besieging.

08:58 PM BST

68 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 1

Konate is back on his feet and is going to try and continue.

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

Drinks break, while Ibrahima Konate receives some treatment, and there are already some exhausted looking Blades out there. On Saturday they led 3-1 after 86 minutes and drew 3-3, following 14 minutes of added time. Wow could well be heading for double digits in stoppage time today too.

08:57 PM BST

67 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 1

Konate is down after a challenge from Osula and he looks in some pain.

08:55 PM BST

65 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 1

Van Dijk thinks he is about to restore Liverpool’s lead from a corner in front of The Kop but he is denied by Grbic on his line.

08:54 PM BST

62 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 1

Hamer looks like he is suffering with cramp and is going to be replaced by McBurnie. Osula and Osborn also come on for Brereton-Diaz and McAtee.

08:51 PM BST

60 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 1

Jurgen Klopp is making a double change. Robertson and Elliott, on his 21st birthday, are coming on for Gravenberch and Salah.

08:49 PM BST

GOAL! Sheffield United equalise

Sheffield United are level. The ball is sent to the far post, where Hamer gets his head on it. It comes off Bradley and rolls between Kelleher’s legs. It will go down as an own goal.

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

Right on cue. Potentially some moment in the title race, that, although Liverpool, of all the contenders, have proven form for comebacks. Klopp’s face looked just like Wider’s did after the opening goal!

08:44 PM BST

53 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

After a terrible throw-in from Liverpool, Konate is penalised for a foul on Brereton-Diaz on the edge of the Liverpool box. Not much contact but the foul is given. A free-kick in a dangerous area for Sheffield United.

Hamer takes it and tries to beat Kelleher at the near post but the Liverpool goalkeeper makes a comfortable save.

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

Was just about to comment that the torrential rain appears to have eased off - the water being blown onto my computer suggests otherwise now.

There’s also a danger of this becoming very interesting - for the neutral - the longer it remains 1-0. Gustavo Hamer has just tested Caoimhin Kelleher with a cheeky free-kick but the Liverpool keeper was alert.

08:42 PM BST

51 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Nunez, after being played in by Salah into the right-hand channel, has his shot blocked behind for a corner.

Sheffield United manage to clear their lines.

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

Sheffield United showed in scoring three against Fulham on Saturday that they have a goal in them - as well as lots AGAINST them. Liverpool will want this put to bed as quickly as possible and have started that way.

The crowd seems to sense that too.

08:40 PM BST

49 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Salah shoots from the edge of the Sheffield United penalty area but it is too straight and a relatively easy save for Grbic.

08:39 PM BST

48 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Gravenberch is fouled off the ball and Liverpool will have a free-kick on the left-hand side which they will whip into the box.

Szoboszlai’s delivery is too heavy and lofted and it is an easy catch for Grbic.

08:37 PM BST

46 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Gomez has an effort with his left foot from just outside the box but it goes well wide.

08:35 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way at Anfield.

08:28 PM BST

Superb Nunez

08:20 PM BST

Half-time

Stuart Attwell blows his whistle and Liverpool lead 1-0 at the break.

08:20 PM BST

45+4 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Just before half-time Bogle has an effort for the visitors from the right-hand side of the box but Kelleher clings onto the shot.

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

As usual, I may have “commentator’s cursed” that. Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jayden Bogle both have decent half-chances in first half added time that suggest Jurgen Klopp will want a second goal as early as possible in the second half.

08:18 PM BST

45+3 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Diaz shoots from range but it goes wide of Grbic’s right post.

08:17 PM BST

45 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Ahmedhodzic fires over from a cross but he was offside anyway.

We are into four added minutes at the end of this first half.

08:15 PM BST

43 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Szoboszlai sends a stinger at goal from the edge of the box but Grbic parries it behind for a corner.

Liverpool play it short and then send it in via a deflection, but Sheffield United clear their lines.

08:13 PM BST

41 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

After superb play from Diaz down the left, he feeds it inside to Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder shoots from the edge of the box but just as he shoots, he slips and it is a tame effort straight at Grbic.

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

But of urgency gone out of Liverpool’s play, and that has been accompanied by a fall-off in atmosphere at Anfield. Perhaps that is down to the torrential rain blowing into the stands or, more likely, the fact Liverpool fans know 1-0 should be enough!

08:12 PM BST

40 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Just under five minutes left in this first half, in which Liverpool have had 85% possession.

08:05 PM BST

34 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Liverpool close to adding their second. Mac Allister lets rip from just outside the box but his curling effort goes just wide of Grbic’s left post.

08:03 PM BST

32 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Gomez sends in a cross from the left but is too heavy and goes behind for a goal-kick. Considering the time and space Gomez had, his cross should have been so much better.

07:59 PM BST

28 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

McAtee sends in a free-kick from the right after Konate fouled Brereton-Diaz but it is an easy catch for Kelleher.

07:58 PM BST

26 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

We have just had a short pause whilst the players who are observing Ramadan break fast.

07:54 PM BST

23 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Gomez, who has been at Liverpool since 2015 and still yet to register a goal, attempts a first-time shot but it goes wide. The home fans are desperate to see Gomez score his first Liverpool goal.

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

You can tell Anfield is in party mood and the celebrations could really have begun then if that Joe Gomez shot from just outside the box had gone in. After 215 games for Liverpool, 239 in total, the defender is still waiting for his first goal in professional football

07:53 PM BST

22 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Chance for Nunez to get his and Liverpool’s second. He wiggles is way through the box but his effort lacks power and it is an easy enough save for Grbic.

07:51 PM BST

20 minutes: Liverpool 1 Sheffield United 0

Mac Allister sets Bradley up with a chance from the edge of the box but the Northern Irishman’s first-time effort misses the target.

07:49 PM BST

GOAL! Huge Grbic mistake gifts Liverpool opener

Liverpool are ahead and it is a massive error from Grbic. The ball is played back to the Sheffield United goalkeeper and he has so much time. He allows Nunez to close him down and the clearance is blocked by Nunez and rolls into the Sheffield United net.

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

Wow. As if United’s tasks not hard enough, the league’s worst defence gifts Liverpool a goal start. Chris Wilder’s face was a picture after that Ivo Grbic howler-for-the-ages. I guess that helps explain why his team has a historically bad defence.

07:46 PM BST

15 minutes: Liverpool 0 Sheffield United 0

Salah finds Nunez with a through ball into the box and the Uruguayan gets to it just before the byline. He cuts it back brilliantly but Sheffield United manage to just clear it away.

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

This new ballboy regulation really takes some getting used to - they’re now not allowed to throw balls to players - less than one week in.

Dominik Szoboszlai looked like he had forgotten it too just then, as he had to traipse over to the touchline cone to collect a new ball to take a free-kick.

07:45 PM BST

14 minutes: Liverpool 0 Sheffield United 0

Salah attempts to curl one into the top corner but he misses the target.

07:44 PM BST

12 minutes: Liverpool 0 Sheffield United 0

Ian Whittell live from Anfield

Plenty of incident in the Blades’ penalty area just 10 minutes in but the best chance actually fell to the visitors, within 30 seconds of kick-off. James McAtee was almost the hero - at least with his permanent employers Manchester City who would have welcomed that stunning development.

07:42 PM BST

10 minutes: Liverpool 0 Sheffield United 0

Bradley sends in a dangerous cross from the right-hand side of the penalty area but Holgate does well to clear away under pressure.

07:37 PM BST

6 minutes: Liverpool 0 Sheffield United 0

Gomez sends in a cross from the left which Grbic does not deal with well. His parry ends up at the feet of Salah, who tries to lift it over Grbic. The Sheffield United goalkeeper just about gets back in time to parry it over for a Liverpool corner.

Liverpool play it short and it ends up with Gomez crossing towards the far post, where Nunez meets it but his header misses the target.

07:35 PM BST

4 minutes: Liverpool 0 Sheffield United 0

Play has been halted after a clash of heads between Gravenberch and Souza. Both players are fine to continue.

07:33 PM BST

1 minute: Liverpool 0 Sheffield United 0

Huge, huge chance for Sheffield United after just 30 seconds. A long throw-in from former Liverpool man Robinson is headed on by Ahmedhodzic to McAtee, who is free at the back post. His shot is brilliantly saved by Kelleher.

From the resulting corner it is flicked on at the near post but Brereton Diaz cannot get on the end of it at the back post.

James McAtee (centre) misses a glorious early chance for Sheffield United - Daniel Chesterton/Getty Images

07:31 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way at Anfield.

07:27 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel at Anfield as ‘Allez Allez Allez’ rings around the stadium. We are just moments away from kick-off.

07:24 PM BST

07:19 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Liverpool: Kelleher, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Diaz, Nunez, Salah.

Substitutes: Adrian, Robertson, Tsimikas, Elliott, Clark, Jones, Quansah, Gakpo, Danns.

Sheffield United: Grbic, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Trusty, Hamer, Arblaster, Souza, Bogle, Brereton Diaz, McAtee.

Substitutes: Foderingham, Osborn, Larouci, Curtis, Norwood, Ben Slimane, Brooks, Osula, McBurnie.

07:10 PM BST

Kick-off edging closer

07:05 PM BST

19-year-old Ollie Arblaster starts for the visitors

07:02 PM BST

Home side out to warm up

07:00 PM BST

Ryan Gravenberch into the starting XI for Liverpool

07:00 PM BST

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder speaking to TNT Sports

“We have got to have a structure and we have got to enjoy the challenge ahead of us. I am sure that plenty of players would love to be in the position that our players are in tonight, in front of an incredible crowd.”

On consecutive draws:

“We have managed to nick a couple of draws after a difficult evening against a top Arsenal team [they lost 6-0 at home]. “We have got to perform tonight and bring our A-game to get anything, this is the Premier League and if you are going got get the shock result we have to be at our A-game. “I have been a little critical regarding the substitutions we have had to make; not tactical ones, but physical ones - it is important that I freshen it up.”

06:55 PM BST

Mac Allister set to play deeper with no Endo

All those who have enjoyed the virtuoso performances of Alexis Mac Allister as a ‘number 8’ will be disappointed that Wataru Endo has not made tonight’s starting line-up with a slight injury. It means the Argentine will probably have to drop deeper. That said, how ambitious will Sheffield United be? If the predictions are anything to go by, Mac Allister may still spend most of his time near the opponent’s penalty area.

It is a measure of how little is anticipated from Chris Wilder’s side that Klopp was asked pre-match if cutting the goal difference to Arsenal was on the agenda. The Liverpool manager was having none of that, of course, insisting that was a disrespectful question to him and his opponent. Klopp will take any win to get back to the top.

06:54 PM BST

06:51 PM BST

Trusty one of two changes for Sheffield United

06:47 PM BST

Jones back for Liverpool

Curtis Jones has not featured since picking up an injury in Liverpool’s 4-1 win at Brentford in mid-February but he is back on the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s side this evening.

06:46 PM BST

06:43 PM BST

Liverpool arriving

06:40 PM BST

Full team news

Liverpool make two changes from the side that began the 2-1 home win over Brighton. Ibrahima Konate replaces Jarell Quansah at centre-back and Ryan Gravenberch is in for Wataru Endo in midfield. Endo is not in the squad after picking up a knock against Brighton last weekend.

Curtis Jones returns from injury off the bench having not played since the 4-1 win at Brentford in February. Andrew Robertson also returns on the bench after picking up a knock on international duty with Scotland.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Diaz, Nunez, Salah.

Substitutes: Adrian, Robertson, Tsimikas, Elliott, Clark, Jones, Quansah, Gakpo, Danns.

Sheffield United also make two changes from their 3-3 draw with Fulham. Auston Trusty and James McAtee come into the starting XI.

Sheffield United: Grbic, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Trusty, Hamer, Arblaster, Souza, Bogle, Brereton Diaz, McAtee.

Substitutes: Foderingham, Osborn, Larouci, Curtis, Norwood, Ben Slimane, Brooks, Osula, McBurnie.

06:32 PM BST

Sheffield United team news

06:30 PM BST

06:28 PM BST

Visitors arrive at Anfield

03:35 PM BST

03:33 PM BST

Preview: Full focus

Liverpool are hoping to return to the summit of the Premier League table tonight when they host Sheffield United at Anfield. After defeating Brighton 2-1 on Sunday and the draw between Manchester City and Arsenal, Liverpool had a two-point lead at the top going into this midweek set of fixtures.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City played last night and both secured home victories over Luton and Aston Villa respectively. Liverpool will return to the top of the table with victory tonight.

Liverpool have a huge game on the horizon on Sunday as they make the trip to Old Trafford to take on rivals Manchester United. But Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp’s full focus is on tonight’s match. “If I thought now about Man United, our people would have the right to think I’d been too long in the chair because that would make no sense.

“You cannot win football games and not respect the opponent. I’ve no chance to influence the Man Utd game in this moment.

“We will play the players available [against Sheff Utd]... we want to use them. Sheffield United deserve our full respect and will get that.”

Liverpool are set to welcome back Curtis Jones and Andrew Robertson from injury tonight. Jones has been out since mid-February and Robertson missed the win over Brighton after sustaining an injury on international duty with Scotland. However Japan midfielder Wataru Endo is a doubt after picking up a knock in the win over Brighton. Klopp confirmed yesterday that Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic and Alisson Becker are all set to return to full first-team training next week.

Liverpool have won the last six league meetings between the two sides, conceding just once. In the reverse fixture back in December Liverpool won 2-0 at Bramall Lane thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai. That was Chris Wilder’s first game back in charge of Sheffield United.

Team news to follow shortly.

