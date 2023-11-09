Alexis Mac Allister handball: football experts on whether Var got it right

The contact with Mac Allister's arm occurred about 13 seconds before the goal went in

Liverpool lost 3-2 to Toulouse in the Europa League, but were furious that a late equaliser was ruled out for a handball in the build-up.

Jarell Quansah put the ball in the back of the net with about a minute remaining of the Group E tie. The goal would have sealed Liverpool’s comeback, having been 2-0 down and then 3-1 down. However, after being called over to the pitchside monitor referee Georgi Kabakov ruled the goal out on the basis that Alexis Mac Allister had handled the ball in the build-up.

Although the handball itself was not a difficult call, there is debate about whether it occurred to early in the build-up to the goal for the equaliser to have been dismissed.

Mac Allister’s handball - what the pundits said

Joe Cole - ‘The ref got it right’

“I think it was a handball. It was a strange situation because we were all wondering what was going to be the decision given the handball happened quite a while before the goal went in, but the ref got it right. Much to the dismay and frustration of Liverpool fans and players, it was the right call.”

Steve McManaman - ‘Re-reffing the game’

“This was seven or eight movements before the goal even happened. He’s given handball! What on earth. Talking about re-reffing the game. Chest onto the arm but then the game carries on and there’s a thousand things that happen after that. Astounded by that. This reffing in Europe has not been seen in its greatest light over these last couple of days at all.

“I get if it’s handball then right into the back of the net but the referee has just missed it and the game carries on and a thousand things happen.”

Rachel Brown-Finnis - ‘Rightly ruled out’

A great finish by Quansah who thought he had equalised but I think it was rightly ruled out in the end.

