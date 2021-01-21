Alexis Lafreniere moving back to his natural left wing position on Rangers' top line

Tight shot Alexis Lafreniere warming up

Alexis Lafreniere’s NHL career is just three games old (or young), but it sounds like the 19-year-old is already switching positions.

After spending time at right wing alongside Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome, Lafreniere is being bumped up to the Rangers’ top line to play his more natural left wing position. Mika Zibanejad will remain the top line’s center, while Chris Kreider will shift from the left side to the right on the top unit.

"I think he’s very mature for his age, the speed he plays at, and just the way he sees the ice,” Zibanejad responded when asked about Lafreniere being able to play with the top line. “It is a step up from the hockey he’s been playing and where he’s coming from, but he’s been doing a really good job throughout camp from what I saw, and just the games, maybe a goal or maybe something to get his confidence level up more and more comfortable.

"I really like what I see from him. … I’m just excited to get to play with him."

In his first three games, Lafreniere has been held without a point, registering five total shots on goal. But perhaps this bump up to the top line is exactly what he needs to get kick-started.