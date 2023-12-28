Alexis Lafrenière with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals
Alexis Lafrenière (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 12/27/2023
Alexis Lafrenière (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 12/27/2023
Will the Browns get another sprinkling of that old Joe Flacco magic?
West Virginia easily beat North Carolina 30-10.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
Sam Howell will go to the bench after a terrible slump.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
From Sam Hinkie's Sixers to the run that united Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux, these are the worst losing streaks in American pro sports history.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Bill Belichick beat the Broncos and stayed .500 or better against every NFL team during his New England tenure. But at what cost to the Patriots' overall future?
Sam Kerr, Lionel Messi and more provided epic moments of excitement and inspiration for soccer fans in 2023.
From the World Baseball Classic to the World Series, these are the moments that made us love baseball in 2023.
The NBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from broken records to the arrival of the next big thing to outstanding performances on the court and drama off it. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.