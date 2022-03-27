Alexis Lafrenière with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Alexis Lafrenière (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 03/27/2022
Alexis Lafrenière (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 03/27/2022
Frank Vatrano (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 03/27/2022
Will Butcher (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 03/27/2022
At this point, it’s no secret that Saint Peter’s basketball is no ordinary No. 15 seed, that it can hang with the big boys. What about North Carolina?
With Tom Brady changing his mind 39 days into his "retirement," Peyton Manning believes Brady should send back the gifts he sent him following his announcement in February.
Joe Thomas thinks Mayfield got "sensitive" then overplayed his hand:
Penn State played in the last Outback Bowl in college football history.
Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran showed off his elite speed by scoring from second base on a sac fly on Sunday. Watch the play here.
Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova on Sunday became the youngest player to reach the last 16 of the Miami Open since 2004 when former world number one Victoria Azarenka retired from their third round match.
Landry thought he'd make... HOW much? Either the WR had no concept of his market, was lied to by his agent (who he has since fired) or the report is highly inaccurate:
The search is on for the three women seen in a road rage incident in Bell. FOX 11's Chelsea Edwards spoke with the victim's family following the incident.
There's one team that makes perfect sense for Julio Jones to join.
The best teams in college hockey are taking the ice for the annual Frozen Four.
The teenager will turn her focus to the clay courts now and is set to play in Stuttgart next month.
Gerrit Cole got out to a rough start, but the Yankees hit five home runs, including two from Aaron Judge in their 7-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.
Penn State loses four-star commitment out of Maryland in the Class of 2023
We probably shouldn't be too surprised who made the final at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Max Verstappen dramatically beats Charles Leclerc to win the second race of the new F1 season. Follow all the reaction from Jeddah
Do they have a future in the NBA?
Good luck getting that bottle of wine back. Nothing to see here.
No one on North Carolina State's roster was born the last time the Wolfpack reached their last Final Four 24 years ago. The top-seeded Wolfpack will try to end that drought and stop UConn's record streak of 13 straight trips to the national semifinals when the two teams play Monday night in the Bridgeport Region final. Raina Perez was the closest to being alive back in 1998 — being born a few months after that run by legendary N.C State coach Kay Yow's team.