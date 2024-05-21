Alexia Putellas will continue playing for Barcelona

Alexia Putellas, the twice Ballon d’Or winner, has signed a contract extension with Barcelona. As Maria Tikas revealed, the Catalan will play at her dream club for at least two more seasons, with an option for a third.

It was important for the club that Barcelona fans would know if their captain was staying before the UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

A done deal for Putellas

The Putellas contract extension is the end of a long narrative. During the season, knowing Jonatan Giráldez was going to the NWSL, a few players wanted to wait before extending their contract. Some desired to know who would be the coach before deciding.

At that moment, Putellas’ negotiations were frozen. There was even some tension between the club and the player. Furthermore, she asked for an amount of money the club wasn’t able to give her since Barcelona was struggling financially. A few months later, though, contract talks began.

At the end of this season, when Putellas returned to her high level of form, it was time for her to claim the contract she desired. Or, at least, the best one possible. The club couldn’t complain about her at that moment, as they did months before.

Lucy Bronze and Mariona Caldentey, depending on Alexia

Putellas will keep playing for Barcelona, as it was her intention since the beginning. Meanwhile, Mariona Caldentey will likely go to the WSL. The forward received an offer from Arsenal, and the incoming Ewa Pajor can fill the gap in the Barça attacking line.

Now, Lucy Bronze is the most mysterious one. The England international arrived in Barcelona as a star with one of the highest salaries. But the 32-year-old had to compete this year against Ona Batlle and Marta Torrejón for her position. “We’ll have to wait and see,” said the right back about her future during the media day before the UWCL final.

Gold medal 🏅 pic.twitter.com/eUymxJYAdZ — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) May 19, 2024

Putellas has been the club’s priority, as she is the image of Barça and because of her work on and off the pitch. Caldentey will likely leave, and Bronze will stay with a lower contract. But nothing is official yet.

MORE from Her Football Hub: