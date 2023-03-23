Alexei Toropchenko with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Matt Luff (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 03/23/2023
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
Japan is the new World Baseball Classic champion, and as John Tomase writes, some of the nation's best players could find their way to the major leagues in the coming years. The Red Sox need to be in the mix.
"I know chronologically how old I am. But I don't function like an 80-year-old man."
A strong performance in the spring has earned rookie outfielder James Outman, 25, a spot on the Dodgers' opening day roster.
The Boston Red Sox' starting rotation to begin the 2023 MLB season is set, and it includes a couple of surprises.
With several veterans likely to begin the season on the Injured List, the Giants appear set on taking several youngsters with them to New York.
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
Rory McIlroy launched what his mentor Brad Faxon hailed “one of the best drives in the history of the game”, hitting his tee-shot to three feet on the 375-yard final hole at Austin Country Club.
Here's a list of the teams most likely to finish as the second wild card winner in the Eastern Conference and play the Bruins in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
Memphis Jamirah Shutes appeared to punch Elissa Brett in the postgame handshake line.
"We have great players. Celebrate them. Don't criticize, don't tear them down. Build them all up, and whoever wins it, good for them."
The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves Thursday, including sending David Bote to minor-league camp and reassigning Nelson Velazquez to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.
Referee crew chief Sean Wright explained what happened during an odd sequence in the third quarter of the Warriors' win over the Mavericks.
The Nittany Lions could promote from within.
Turns out people were very interested in a Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout matchup.
By Sam Wallace, in Naples