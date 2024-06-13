Alexandria's Will Jarding places third at SDGA Junior Tour stop in Yankton

Jun. 13—YANKTON — A number of Mitchell-area golfers posted high finishes at the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour event at Fox Run Golf Course.

Alexandria's Will Jarding finished in a three-way tie for third in the boys age 16-18 group, shooting a 79. Marshall Widstrom, of Mitchell, shot an 83 to place eighth, and Landon Weber of Parkston tied for 11th with an 84.

Drew Simon, of Crooks, won the event for the boys, with a 75, and Abbie Westra, of Sioux Falls, was the girls medalist, shooting a 91.

In the girls age 12-13 group, Mitchell's Emma Reinesch shot a 104 to place third. Chamberlain's Trey Speer finished third with a 92 at the girls age 14-15 group.

Mitchell's Brooks Aadland won the boys age 9-and-under group, shooting a 53 in the nine-hole event, while Winner's Trigg Haiar shot a 55 to place third. Mitchell's Griffin Lyle placed fifth in the 10-11 boys, with a 50.

The next tour stop is on Monday, June 17, at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.