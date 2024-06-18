Alexandria product Megan Guericke finds fast softball coaching success, one town at a time

Jun. 18—MITCHELL — As high school softball grows across South Dakota, another avenue for participants to enhance their skills has emerged.

Megan Guericke, a Hanson High School alumna and recent West Texas A&M softball player and graduate, is investing in the young generation of softball talent by hosting clinics at towns across the eastern part of the state.

From Tripp to Colman, and Alexandria to Chamberlain, Guericke is instructing youth and high school softball players on the game's fundamentals. Her services are in high demand, and her upcoming camps are booked through July.

Her mission is to help push the sport forward.

"I'd say a big driving factor is just to teach more about the game," Guericke said. "Grow the game, give back to the game. I had a coach that did the same thing for me growing up and so now it's my opportunity and my turn to do that for the next generation of athletes."

Guericke, 24, always had a knack for not only playing the game, but teaching it. While a member of the highly regarded South Dakota Renegades in high school, she coached the Alexandria Angels youth teams, and hosted her first softball camp in Alexandria.

Over the past five years, Guericke played college softball, starting with two years with Northern Illinois, at which time she was one of very few South Dakotans playing Division I college softball out of state. She then transferred and played three seasons at Division II national power West Texas A&M, where she garnered all-conference honors as a senior infielder during the 2024 season.

Throughout college, she returned home to South Dakota during the summer, working to grow her business by sending flyers to different coaches about upcoming camps and building a website for her lessons and training opportunities.

Now that Guericke has graduated from college and is back in South Dakota on a full-time basis, she's coaching the South Dakota Renegades 14-and-under softball team and taking the camps to another level.

"I started when I was in high school, just to share the fundamentals and knowledge behind the game and then I kind of kept getting more and more requests throughout the years of people asking if I would come to their small towns," Guericke said. "But now that I'm back full time, it's kind of allowed me to branch out a little bit more to a couple of areas I haven't been to before."

To this point of the summer, Guericke has hosted softball camps in Tripp, Colman, Howard, Wessington Springs and Chamberlain, among others places, and holds individual and group lessons in Mitchell multiple times a week. Her individual lesson rate is $40 per hour.

Local schools or towns will open their facilities for Guericke to use, and the camps are thorough. The Colman camp, for instance, involved three sessions on June 3, 11 and 17, and an upcoming one on the 24th, available to Colman-Egan softball players grades 7-12. The general session runs from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., covering offense, defense, baserunning and softball IQ, and is followed by a pitchers-only session from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Guericke has found many athletes enjoy being taught by a different voice every now and then.

"Sometimes I'll go work with towns and they'll say, 'Hey, I really need help going over this,'" Guericke said. "Maybe they struggle to teach it or maybe they just don't have a good understanding and just hearing it from somebody new or a different perspective can really help. Sometimes it's really team specific, but the majority of the time it's going over the proper way to throw a ball, proper mechanics for your swing, proper fielding mechanics, just a lot of fundamentals."

Coaching softball is not Guericke's only interest. She earned her undergraduate degree in finance and economics at West Texas A&M, and works as a financial representative in Mitchell.

But the sport is something she's passionate about, and she's spending the time to help others gain that same appreciation for it.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity," Guericke said, "to pass the knowledge on and help them out in any way I can."