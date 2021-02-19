Alexandria, Oxford have combined seven wrestlers still in hunt for state titles through first day

Feb. 19—Alexandria got four wrestlers through to the championship quarterfinals, and Oxford got three in the first day of the 5A-6A state tournament.

Arab leads the team standings 73-71 over Gardendale. Wetumpka, McAdory and Fort Payne rounded out the top five with 59, 58 and 54 points, respectively.

Oxford has 37 points, and Alexandria has 32.

The tournament runs through Saturday at Huntsville's Von Braun Center.

In the 152-pound class, Oxford's Kendrick Young and Alexandria's Jaden New stand one victory away from facing off in the semifinals. Young pinned Leeds' Cayden Mintum and defeated Homewood's Ehab Almansoob in a 19-8 major decision. New pinned Holtville's Brady Goodwin and Wetumpka's Christian Preston.

Alexandria's Preston Jones (106) pinned Tallassee's Rutland Phillips and Gardendale's Jackson Blankenship, and Caleb McCulley (220) won a tiebreaker against Benjamin Russell's Trace McCaleb and pinned Robertsdale's Caiden Arnold.

Alexandria's Juddson Cromer (285) won a tiebreaker over McAdory's Jackson Hudgins and 9-3 decision over Satsuma's Kelsey Brawdy.

Alexandria's Aden Whittaker (132), Donovan Lomax-Young (160) and Caleb Woods (170) remain alive in the consolation bracket.

For Oxford, Chase Hicks (145) got through the day unbeaten with a forfeit from Alexandria's Carson Farr and a pin against Gulf Shores' Jacob Killough.

Oxford's Jacob Chisolm (160) pinned Decatur's Charles Zulusky and Southside's Jacob Davis.

Oxford's Kaleb Shelton (113), Garrett Howell (138), Tristan Latham (170), Chanceton Holifield (182), Payton Ratliff (195) and Kobe Shumaker (220) remain alive in the consolation bracket.

