A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart lead early fan voting for 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

The FBI told local media it arrested Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley after raiding his home near Grand Rapids on Thursday morning, June 9.Kelley, a Republican, was charged with a misdemeanor for his role in the 2021 riot at the US Capitol.According to the bureau, Kelley was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his Allendale home.Video streamed live to Facebook shows vehicles at Kelley’s house.According to Kelley’s website, he lives in Allendale with his wife and five children. Credit: Storyful