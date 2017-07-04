Alexandre Laczette completes Arsenal medical ahead of record move

Alexandre Lacazette will soon be an Arsenal player.

Multiple reports claim that Lacazette, 26, has agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with the Gunners and passed a medical after traveling to London.

The Lyon and French international striker will join for a fee expected to be in the region of $60.1 million, plus add ons could see the deal rise to $68 million.

Reports state that the new will be finalized imminently.

With Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil yet to commit themselves to Arsenal and their contracts running out next summer, signing Lacazette will be welcome news for Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal board and their expectant fans.

Lacazette has long been a target for the Gunners and after his move to Atletico Madrid fell through due to their FIFA imposed transfer ban, Arsenal snapped up the predatory forward.

In eight seasons at Lyon he has scored 129 goals in 275 games in all competitions — he scored 37 in 45 games in all competitions last season, the best tally of his career — and Lacazette will now become the latest Ligue 1 star to test himself in the Premier League.

If Sanchez and Ozil do stay at the Emirates Stadium, their partnership with Lacazette could spearhead Arsenal not only back into the top four but have them challenging for the title.

That’s how big of a deal this is.

