Alexandre Lacazette to reject Saudi move and remain at Lyon

Lyon captain and talismanic striker Alexandre Lacazette (33) has decided to stay with Les Gones for what will be his final contract year, according to a report from L’Equipe. The former Arsenal centre-forward was pondering whether to remain with his formative club or succumb to the riches on offer from Saudi Arabia. The outlet understands that Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah FC were ready to reward Alexandre Lacazette with a two-year contract worth €30m.

Besides, Lyon would not have prevented Alexandre Lacazette from leaving, considering the Ligue 1 club would have received a transfer fee. Nevertheless, Le Général has opted to remain at Lyon, where he will play in the Europa League group stage courtesy of Lyon’s sixth-place finish in Ligue 1, a result that owed much to Alexandre Lacazette’s ruthlessness in front of goal.

In the past two seasons, the France international, who will play in the Olympics tournament with Thierry Henry’s France set-up as an overage player, has scored 53 goals in 74 goals. Alexandre Lacazette’s contract with Lyon is set to expire in 2025.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval