Alexandre Lacazette doubtful on Lyon stay

Lyon captain Alexandre Lacazette (33) is unsure about staying at Lyon for a third consecutive season, according to a report this Thursday from L’Equipe. The former Arsenal striker has been playing in a class of his own since sealing his return to his formative club in 2022. In the past two seasons, he has logged a staggering 53 goals and nine assists in 74 games played.

Lacazette has proved instrumental in Lyon’s resurgence this year under the tutelage of Pierre Sage. Les Gones were bottom last in December and yet, they have qualified for the Europa League group stage courtesy of their sixth-place finish in Ligue 1. Lacazette will be entering his final contract year and Lyon intends to rely on him for what’s to come. However, contract renewal talks have not taken place yet and it may be difficult for Le Général to turn down the riches of Saudi Arabia.

L’Equipe understands that Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab are pushing for his signing. The Riyadh-based team already tried to lure Lacazette during last winter’s transfer window, but the France international had no intention of leaving his formative club when the latter lay at the bottom end of the Ligue 1 standings. Another unnamed Saudi club has reportedly promised to quadruple his €500.000 monthly wages.

Lacazette’s advisors are set to meet the club’s executives shortly to defend their interests. Losing their talismanic captain would be a significant blow for Lyon, considering Lacazette was by a mile their most potent attacking outlet. Last season, their second-best goal-scorer was Irish centre-back Jake O’Brien, with five strikes to his name.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval