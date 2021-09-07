Alexander Zverev sparks outrage with girlfriend joke at US Open

Alexander Zverev, pictured here in his post-match interview at the US Open.
Alexander Zverev made an ill-timed joke about not having a girlfriend. Image: US Open/Getty

Written by Sam Goodwin. This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports Australia.

Alexander Zverev has been savaged by the tennis media after a poorly-timed joke about not having a girlfriend at the US Open.

The German star extended his winning streak to 15 matches on Monday, breezing past Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 7-6 (9-7).

Zverev started his winning streak at the Tokyo Olympics where he won gold, before also winning the Cincinnati Masters in the lead-up to the US Open.

He was asked about the gold medal triumph in his on-court interview on Monday and whether or not he wears it in private.

“I cuddle with it at night," he said, before putting his foot in it.

"I don’t have a girlfriend, I don’t have anybody next to me, so the gold medal obviously sleeps next to me instead, which is very good.”

Fans and journalists were left shocked by the girlfriend comment, especially considering the disturbing allegations he is currently facing.

Disturbing allegations against Alexander Zverev

Zverev was again forced to deny domestic abuse allegations last month when a former girlfriend made more sickening claims against him.

Olga Sharypova first made the accusations last year and provided a new, detailed account recently via a Slate.com article.

Sharypova, herself a former tennis player, alleged last year that Zverev had attempted to strangle her with a pillow and hit her head against a wall at a New York hotel before the US Open in 2019.

She said she feared for her life at the time and later attempted suicide.

However Zverev has vehemently denied the claims and launched legal action.

Alexander Zverev and Olga Sharypova, pictured here at the Laver Cup Gala in 2019.
Alexander Zverev and Olga Sharypova at the Laver Cup Gala in 2019. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

"I've always said that the allegations and everything that has been said is untrue. The court confirmed that," Zverev said at the news conference ahead of the US Open.

"So there's nothing else to say from my side because, as I said, the court confirmed that it's untrue."

Zverev was granted a preliminary injunction in Germany against the author and publisher of the allegations.

"The court followed our arguments and states, the accusations are defamatory and false," his statement said.

Nevertheless, fans and commentators were quick to condemn Zverev for making light of the fact he doesn't currently have a girlfriend, especially considering the cloud hanging over his head.

Re-posting Zverev's comments, journalist James Gray tweeted: “You couldn’t make it up.”

Liz Roscher of Yahoo Sports wrote: “You know maybe Alexander Zverev shouldn’t make jokes about not having a girlfriend all things considered.”

AAP

Readers seeking support and information can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636, Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.

