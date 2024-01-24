Alexander Zverev knocks Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open

Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his quarter-final match - Reuters/Issei Kato

Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of a first Australian Open title ended in a quarter-final defeat by sixth seed Alexander Zverev.

The Wimbledon champion had been in excellent form in Melbourne and threatened a comeback after a slow start but it is Zverev moving through to the last four thanks to a 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory clinched at 1.19am.

More to follow...

02:33 PM GMT

The final four

The men’s semi-finals are set:

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev

02:32 PM GMT

Zverev on facing Medvedev next

He’s been kicking my ass in recent matches. I’m hoping that this will be the place that that changes. We the players say that the US Open has the loudest crowd, but I think the Australian Open crowd is the best. They have real tennis knowledge. They are respectful, they know when to be loud, when to be quiet. I hope I can get some support for the match with Medvedev.

02:31 PM GMT

Zverev reacts

When you’re 6-1, 6-3, 5-2, you start thinking [of winning]. Your brain starts going. But I’m playing one of the best players in the world. I’m really pleased of the way I fought back in the fourth set. I stayed mentally strong.

02:28 PM GMT

WATCH: The winning moment for Zverev

The stars align for Sascha in Melbourne ✨@AlexZverev returns to the AO semifinals and is one step closer to a maiden Grand Slam trophy ✨@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/WLYySu0iYz — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2024

02:20 PM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6 Zverev

Zverev couldn’t get it done 45 minutes ago. Can he do it this time?

Alcaraz nets a backhand on the opening point. But then Zverev pushes a tight backhand volley long, 15-15.

Perfect serve placement by Zverev and Alcaraz nets his return, 30-15. Alcaraz drop shot, Zverev gets there again but the ball sits up for Alcaraz to finish with a forehand winner.

Backhand long from Alcaraz, 40-30. GAME SET MATCH ZVEREV. Alcaraz forehand long and it’s all over.

Sensational performance by Zverev.

Alexander Zverev celebrates victory over Carlos Alcaraz - Getty Images/Martin Keep

02:14 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 7-6, 4-5 Zverev*

Alcaraz drops his level and as we enter the third hour of the match, Zverev gets two break points.

And Zverev only needs one, digging out a backhand down the line and Alcaraz’s volley goes into the net.

Zverev will try and serve for the match again.

Alexander Zverev is in a battle - Shutterstock/Mast Irham

02:10 PM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-6, 7-6, 4-4 Zverev

Since the two breaks of service at the start of the set, both players have been serene on serve.

Alcaraz drop shot, Zverev sets off after it and gets the ball over but he pulls up limping, 40-30. Zverev forehand long after a 22-shot rally.

Alcaraz has to keep Zverev on the run here and work that ankle.

Insane tennis, Alcaraz shows unreal speed to stay in the rally but Zverev keeps his composure on the volley and Alcaraz nets.

More sensational shot making by both players, Alcaraz thinks he has taken control of the point but Zverev finds the forehand pass and Alcaraz can’t get his volley over the net.

Sit back and enjoy this 𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐁𝐋𝐄 exchange between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev 👀🍿#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ooAmpVZCPO — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 24, 2024

02:01 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 7-6, 4-3 Zverev*

Bit of luck for Alcaraz as his drop shot clips the net and drops on Zverev’s side, 40-0. Alcaraz keeps his slender leads when his wide serve is unreturned.

Approaching the business end of the set now. Pressure is starting to rise.

01:58 PM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-6, 7-6, 3-3 Zverev

Seventh ace of the match from Zverev to hold serve to 15. A bit of a lull in the match. Waiting for it to spark into life again.

01:54 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 7-6, 3-2 Zverev*

Alcaraz is getting 87 per cent of first serves into play in this set, his highest number of the match.

First serves in equals more straightforward games and Alcaraz holds to 15. It’s a party atmosphere on RLA.

01:49 PM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-6, 7-6, 2-2 Zverev

Zverev continues to serve very impressively. This game was much like the first two sets, finding the lines with speed and accuracy. He holds to 15 with an ace.

Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

01:45 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 7-6, 2-1 Zverev*

Momentum is beginning to shift. A few more errors from Zverev, whose movement all of a sudden looks a bit sluggish. Alcaraz holds to 15 with ease.

01:42 PM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-6, 7-6, 1-1 Zverev

Back comes Alcaraz. He is starting to work out the Zverev serve now and he earns himself two break points.

Zverev saves the first. But not the second. Alcaraz draws Zverev into the net with a sliced backhand, Zverev hits a sliced approach, Alcaraz strikes his backhand down the line and Zverev nets a volley.

Alcaraz breaks back and we’re back on serve!

01:37 PM GMT

Latest update from Molly McElwee

That tiebreak was “insane”, as Nick Kyrgios put it on commentary. Alcaraz hit three passing shot winners on his forehand wing, coming from 2-0 down to win seven points in a row. He literally sent Zverev sprawling to the ground, and the crowd lapped it up.

Easy to forget that, at one point in this third set, he was two points from being dumped out of the tournament. Now the momentum is fully with him and, crucially, the smile is back on Alcaraz’s face.

Can Zverev cope with an Alcaraz comeback is the big question?

01:37 PM GMT

Fourth set: Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 7-6, 0-1 Zverev*

Some treatment for Zverev before the start of this set. It becomes a medical timeout for a right ankle issue.

Alcaraz will need to compose himself after the dramatic end to that set. But he is far too casual again and gets caught out at the net by Zverev. Two break points.

Alcaraz saves the first. But not the second as Alcaraz puts his forehand into the tramlines.

Zverev ahead again. Great mental recovery.

01:27 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 7-6 Zverev - TIE BREAK

Alcaraz forehand winner, 5-2. Oh my word. What a sequence of points from Alcaraz. He hits his third forehand passing shot of the tie break, 6-2.

Zverev slices a forehand into the net and Alcaraz takes the third set, 7-2.

Incredible end to the set.

01:24 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 6-6 Zverev - TIE BREAK

Alcaraz in full control, he should win the point but plays a casual drop shot into the net, 0-1. Great defence from Zverev amid big pressure from Alcaraz and the Spaniard hits a forehand wide, 0-2.

Alcaraz first serve unreturned, 1-2. Zverev doesn’t do enough with his approach and Alcaraz makes the forehand pass, 2-2.

Sensational running forehand from Alcaraz beats Zverev at the net, 3-2. Down goes Zverev as he tries to reach Alcaraz’s backhand down the line and Alcaraz puts away the drive backhand at the net, 4-2.

01:18 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 6-6 Zverev*

Alcaraz is finding his spots on serve now and the confidence is starting to grow. He moves to 40-15 with a forehand winner and books a tie break when Zverev nets a backhand return.

01:15 PM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-6, 5-6 Zverev

Half-heartedly, Nick Kyrgios on commentary says: “Was this Alcaraz’s plan all along? Two sets down and a break?”

Zverev keeps his nerve, holds to 15 and asks Alcaraz to hold his own to force a tiebreak.

01:11 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 5-5 Zverev*

Alcaraz has given himself a timely lift but he’s still serving to stay in the set here. He goes for too much with a forehand and nets, 15-30.

Alcaraz gets Zverev on the run and draws the forehand error, 30-30. Huge point coming up.

Alcaraz places a wide serve to perfection and Zverev goes long with his return. Jaw dropping foot speed by Alcaraz to hunt down a Zverev drop volley and flick a backhand up the line for a winner.

Has the pendulum swung?

𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐎𝐒 𝐀𝐋𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐙 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐔𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐒 👏



The reaction says it all 👀#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/RKzTWciBOK — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 24, 2024

01:07 PM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-6, 4-5 Zverev

Good start to the game from Alcaraz as he goes on the attack and Zverev nets a defensive backhand, 0-15. Zverev forehand into the net, 0-30.

First sign of nerves from Zverev.

214km/h ace down the T from Zverev. Then another swinging ace beats Alcaraz. Exceptional serving when it mattered most.

Passive forehand approach by Zverev, Alcaraz whips a forehand down the line and Zverev nets a volley. Break point of the match for Alcaraz.

Alcaraz on the attack, he pushes Zverev wide and finishes with a drop volley winner to break.

The crowd comes alive and we might just have a match again.

01:01 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 3-5 Zverev*

A rare game from Alcaraz where he doesn’t overplay and is controlled with his shot-making.

A world class half volley backhand winner down the line seals the game and forces Zverev to serve for the match.

12:57 PM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-6, 2-5 Zverev

I said at the start that Zverev’s second serve would be important today but it hasn’t had to be given the amount of first serves he’s made.

He hits his first double fault of the match to make it 15-all but responds by finding back-to-back first serves which are unreturned by Alcaraz. The Spaniard has had no answer on the returns.

Incredible backhand down the line from Zverev to hold serve and move a game away from the last four.

12:52 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 2-4 Zverev*

Alcaraz keeps himself alive with a service hold to love. Perhaps he can build some belief from that because he is staring down the brink.

12:49 PM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-6, 1-4 Zverev

The atmosphere on Rod Laver Arena is very flat. I don’t think anyone was expecting this. But full credit to Zverev, who has had a gameplan and executed it to perfection.

Alcaraz has lost all confidence in his forehand. He slumps forward after another miss makes it 40-15. Couple of rare errors from Zverev and it’s deuce.

But Zverev gets two first serves into play and forces Alcaraz into errors on his backhand side.

The German is two games away from the semi-finals.

Alexander Zverev is on course for the semi-final - Reuters/Issei Kato

12:43 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 1-3 Zverev*

Alcaraz is in desperate need of some inspiration. He hasn’t looked like himself on his forehand and a poor drop shot makes it 0-30.

Another Alcaraz forehand error makes 15-40. He saves the first break point. Can he save a second? Yes, he can. He finds a good angle with his forehand and Zverev nets a defensive backhand, deuce.

Double fault Alcaraz. That was the pressure getting to him. Third break point. Alcaraz backhand long and Zverev breaks him for the fifth time.

12:36 PM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-6, 1-2 Zverev

More of the same from Zverev as he continues to impose himself on the match with his serve.

It has been a serving masterclass and Alcaraz is running out of time.

12:35 PM GMT

Latest update from Molly McElwee

Zverev in complete control here. Key stat is he has only missed four first serves over those two sets, truly remarkable serving.

Alcaraz had his chances, with two break points at 3-2. He will no doubt regret the backhand which he netted on one of those. But Zverev otherwise hardly gave him a chance, and Alcaraz can only hope he can sharpen up his own game and the German loses some of his nerve and rhythm as this match goes on.

An Alcaraz comeback would be a first for the Spaniard though, as he has never come back from losing the first two sets of a match in his entire career.

12:35 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6, 1-1 Zverev*

Better from Alcaraz as he holds to 15 but his body language is far from convincing. The young man looks short on ideas about how to turn this around.

He’s been two sets down on six previous occasions and never fought back to win.

12:30 PM GMT

Third set: Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-6, 0-1 Zverev

Zverev continues to look unflustered and untroubled on serve. He’s in a great rhythm, finding first serves with ease. He’s missed five first serves all match so far.

And he holds to 15 to start the set. He’s taken the racket out of the hands of Alcaraz.

12:26 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-6 Zverev*

Alcaraz looking a bit dispirited out there. He can’t break down the Zverev defences and is playing on the back foot.

Zverev in comparison is playing at the top of his game and he earns a break point when Alcaraz nets a backhand.

Zverev duly takes the set when Alcaraz tries to be clever with a sliced forehand down the line but the ball drops in the tramlines.

Zverev is two sets to love up on the world No 2.

Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand return - AP/Andy Wong

12:22 PM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-5 Zverev

Zverev holds to love to consolidate the break and move a game away from a two-set leave.

Only one hour and seven minutes played. This has been quick and ruthless from the German.

12:18 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-4 Zverev*

Zverev blasts a forehand down the line for a winner, 15-30. He’s been striking that shot superbly. Alcaraz tries a very ambitious drop shot but is nowhere near making it and the ball hits the net, deuce.

Big chance for Zverev to give himself a break point after Alcaraz does really well to make a volley off a Zverev forehand down the line. But when Zverev approaches the short ball he puts his backhand into the tramlines.

Brutal 16 shot rally, Zverev holds his nerve at the net and Alcaraz nets a backhand. Break point for the German.

Alcaraz is handed a time violation after taking too long before serving. Zverev is aggressive from the get-go off Alcaraz’s second serve, he approaches with a forehand and Alcaraz nets his attempted backhand pass.

Zverev breaks.

12:09 PM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 3-3 Zverev

Here comes Alcaraz. His best point of the match as he dictates the rally with a series of forehands and finishes with a forehand into the corner, 15-30.

More forehands from Alcaraz rushes Zverev into an error, two break points. Zverev saves the first. Then the second when Alcaraz nets a backhand just as he was starting to take charge of the rally. Deuce.

Zverev sees off the danger by finding his first serve when it mattered most.

A packed house on RLA - Getty Images/Graham Denholm

12:02 PM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 3-2 Zverev*

Best service game of the match from Alcaraz as he holds serve to love with an ace. Has he finally turned up?

11:59 AM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 2-2 Zverev

Alcaraz vents towards his support box after netting a backhand. He’s still trying to force it while the clean tennis and clear thinking is coming from Zverev. A forehand long and Zverev holds.

11:55 AM GMT

Alcaraz 1-6, 2-1 Zverev*

If Alcaraz was looking for a positive omen, he can take comfort in the fact that the last time he lost the opening set of a grand slam match 6-1, he went on to beat Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz holds to 15 to keep himself in front.

11:53 AM GMT

Latest update from Molly McElwee

The subdued response from the crowd as Zverev brutally dispatched that set in just 29 minutes told a story. The Melbourne fans might have expected the Alcaraz show, but this was Zverev fully in control and serving like a machine, nearly at 90 per cent of first serves in.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz had just two winners to 11 unforced errors, far from the stylish, showtime tennis we have come to expect from the young Spaniard. He has been firmly put in his place by Zverev so far.

Key to remember that Zverev narrowly leads their head-to-head 4-3, but Alcaraz won their last best-of-five meeting at the US Open last September. This is far from over, but lots of work for Alcaraz to do.

Carlos Alcaraz gestures towards his support box - Getty Images/Julian Finney

11:51 AM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6, 1-1 Zverev

Zverev made 16 of 18 first serves in that opening set. Alcaraz hit 11 unforced errors and two winners. Easy to see why it was won so convincingly by Zverev. And he sails through another service game with a hold to 15.

11:47 AM GMT

Second set: Alcaraz 1-6, 1-0 Zverev*

Better from Alcaraz as he moves to 40-15 with a forehand winner and holds when Zverev strikes a forehand long.

11:43 AM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-6 Zverev

Alcaraz really struggling to find the court with his shots. Should probably write off this set and focus on set two.

Three set points for Zverev after Alcaraz nets a tame drop shot. Ace by Zverev to complete a near flawless set of tennis.

Work to do for Alcaraz.

11:40 AM GMT

Alcaraz 1-5 Zverev*

More problems on serve for Alcaraz. He hasn’t settled yet, trying too much to get back into the game. The Spaniard nets a forehand to slip to 15-30.

Brilliant backhand return by Zverev and Alcaraz can’t get the ball into play. Zverev is striking his backhand beautifully at the moment, absolutely ripping the ball.

He then rips a forehand down the line for a winner to bring up a break point. Alcaraz forehand into the net and he gifts another break to Zverev.

There are a few stunned fans who were not expecting this. Zverev to serve for the set.

Alexander Zverev hits a return - Getty Images/William West

11:32 AM GMT

Alcaraz* 1-4 Zverev

All aspects of Zverev’s game are working right now. He’s happy to attack the net and finish with a backhand volley winner to move 30-0 ahead. An ace makes it 40-0.

And he closes out the game to love when Zverev nets a backhand.

11:28 AM GMT

Alcaraz 1-3 Zverev*

Alcaraz is having to work for very point at the moment. Zverev continues to strike the ball very cleanly, with depth and power. He drills a forehand down the line to take the game to deuce.

But Alcaraz gets his first game on the board when Zverev puts a forehand into the tramlines.

Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

11:22 AM GMT

Alcaraz* 0-3 Zverev

Zverev has made nine of 10 first serves and he holds to 15 to secure the perfect start.

Things to think about for Alcaraz here. Zverev is hitting his spots and Alcaraz is finding it tough to read them.

11:20 AM GMT

Alcaraz 0-2 Zverev*

Shaky start from Alcaraz as he slips to 0-30 after a double fault and backhand into the net. A forehand long and he puts himself in a bit of a hole in this service game. Three break points.

And Zverev breaks at the very first opportunity. Deep forehand return by Zverev means Alcaraz flicks a half volley short and he’s punished with Zverev whips a forehand into the corner and Alcaraz can’t get the ball into play.

Alexander Zverev breaks to love and has had the 𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓 against Carlos Alcaraz! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/38YGwIicUW — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 24, 2024

11:16 AM GMT

First set: Carlos Alcaraz* 0-1 Alexander Zverev (*denotes next server)

One of the keys to the match will be how much Alcaraz can attack Zverev’s second serve. It’s an area of improvement for Zverev but can still be vulnerable in the tight moments.

Zverev makes a clean start with a service hold to 15.

11:08 AM GMT

Here we go!

The players walk onto court for their showdown. Big difference in terms of crowd reception. The fans on Rod Laver Arena definitely seem to favour Alcaraz over Zverev.

11:01 AM GMT

The women's semi-finals are set

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka

Zheng Qinwen vs Dayana Yastremska

You can follow both matches on Telegraph Sport tomorrow.

10:50 AM GMT

A generational talent

Carlos Alcaraz has now reached the QFs of every Grand Slam at least once.



Australian Open - 2024

Roland Garros - 2022, 2023

Wimbledon - 2023

US Open - 2021, 2022, 2023 pic.twitter.com/sg29eUFfxD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 22, 2024

10:39 AM GMT

10:29 AM GMT

Alcaraz vs Zverev

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the last men’s quarter-final match at the Australian Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

This is the eighth meeting between the two players with Zverev leading the head-to-head 4-3. In Melbourne, Zverev has spent more time on court and played more sets (17-13) compared to Alcaraz but the German insists he has plenty left in the tank.

“If you play less, you are fresher, but I feel okay,” he said. “I’m not like the US Open where I was completely dead and where I feel like I’m physically exhausted.

“I’m tired, for sure, because I played 7-6 in the fifth set again two times out of the last three matches, but I’m not dead. I’m not completely exhausted. I’m not in the same physical state I was in the US Open.

“I expect it to be very different, to be honest.”

For Alcaraz, he is aiming to stay on course for a potential final showdown with world No 1 Novak Djokovic on Sunday and says he’s playing with full confidence.

“I’m feeling better and better every day,” he said. “I’m feeling better and better every match that I’m playing. Coming into the quarterfinal with a lot of confidence.

“I will try to take this as an advantage, the confidence that I have and the level that I’m playing. But hopefully in the quarterfinals against Sascha, will play a better match than today.

“He is a really great player. He has beaten great guys here in this tournament. Obviously I love playing against him. It’s always a tough battles. I have to play my best level. He pushed me to play 100 per cent every time.

“The last time we faced each other, I lost. So I have to be focused on that. I have to improve my level from that match. I’m going to enjoy the match and playing the quarter-finals against him.

I think for the crowd it’s going to be a great match, as well.

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will meet in the first semi-final on Friday while Daniil Medvedev awaits the winner of Alcaraz and Zverev.

