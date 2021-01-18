Alexander Volkanovski warns Max Holloway on potential trilogy: ‘You ain’t pulling those numbers when I’m in front of you’

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski applauds Max Holloway for his clinical performance this past Saturday but “Blessed” would racks similar statistics against him if they were to fight a third time.

Holloway (22-6 MMA, 18-6 UFC), who snapped a two-fight losing skid with a masterclass over Calvin Kattar in the UFC on ABC 1 main event, broke all kinds of promotional records in the striking department on the night. The former featherweight champion earned a dominant unanimous decision win with scores of 50-43, 50-43 and 50-42.

While Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) was impressed by Holloway’s performance, the current UFC featherweight champ made sure to remind him of the two previous times that he beat him, where he outstruck him overall in both fights.

“Good fight @BlessedMMA but you ain’t pulling those numbers when I’m in front of you!!”

Having already lost to Volkanovski twice – one being a controversial decision at this past July’s UFC 251, a trilogy has been a hard sell for Holloway. But with such an impressive performance over Kattar, the former champion may have repositioned himself into title contention once again.

Volkanovski is slated to defend his title against Brian Ortega on March 27, and with Holloway having history with both men, his eyes will certainly be peeled.