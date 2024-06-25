Alexander Volkanovski wanted to ‘save the day’ at UFC 303, credits UFC for rejecting his offer

Alexander Volkanovski couldn’t help but offer his services for UFC 303.

After Conor McGregor withdrew from Saturday’s headliner vs. Michael Chandler at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas due to a broken pinky toe, the UFC scrambled for a replacement.

Volkanovski (26-4 MMA, 13-3 UFC) vowed to take some time off after being on the receiving end of knockouts against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria in the span of four months, but he couldn’t fight the temptation of letting the UFC know that he’s willing to save the card.

“So I was like, ‘Hey, if you need someone, you know a guy,'” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “I did put my hand up. Obviously seen that some people put that up, so it got out there. Some people think I’m mad, but I am back into training now, and I am excited to get back in there. That’s all it takes, just a little thing like that, and I put my hand up.”

The UFC opted to go with a title-fight rematch between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka instead. A featherweight co-main event between former title challenger Brian Ortega and surging contender Diego Lopes was also added.

Although Volkanovski was genuine in his offer to step in at UFC 303, he’s grateful that the UFC didn’t entertain his idea.

“But, it wasn’t me,” Volkanovski continued. “I didn’t get the call back. The UFC were like, ‘Oh no.’ They were sitting saying, ‘You’re a savage, but we’ll let you know if we need you’ type of thing. They knew I said earlier in the year and they said, ‘Look, let’s just have a bit of a break.’

“So, they were obviously respecting that, so good on them for that. Even though I kept reminding them, everyday I’m like, ‘I’m being serious, let me know.’ But they were sticking to their guns and I guess looking after me. You got to give them respect for that, but I did want to save the day.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie