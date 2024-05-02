Alexander Volkanovski: Ilia Topuria ‘not going about things the right way’ as UFC champion

Alexander Volkanovski is confused by UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria’s current approach.

Topuria (15-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) has rubbed Volkanovski (26-4 MMA, 13-3 UFC) the wrong way with some of his recent comments – which includes a stipulation that Max Holloway’s BMF title be on the line if they fight.

Volkanovski is eager to run things back with Topuria after losing his title to him at UFC 298 but advises “El Matador” to just make up his mind on what’s next.

“Right now he’s saying no to everyone,” Volkanovski told Fox Sports Australia. “That’s the problem. He’s saying no to Max Holloway, to Brian Ortega, to me, you name it. Not wanting to come to Australia, OK, but he’s saying no to everyone. He’s saying, ‘I don’t want to fight any of the contenders. … I want to fight Conor McGregor.’

“That just puts a sour taste in people’s mouths because when you hold the belt, there is a responsibility that comes with that, a pressure. You can’t just be saying, ‘Nah, nah, nah.’ That’s crazy. He’s not going about things the right way.”

Volkanovski, who defended his title five times as champion, thinks he likely spoiled people with the way he carried himself during his reign in comparison to Topuria.

“Obviously I don’t want to talk bad about the bloke, because he took his shot, won and now has to play the game, which I understand,” Volkanovski said. “But be a champion. People got used to how I acted as champion. Now you’ve got a guy, who knows when he wants to fight? Does he even want a fight soon? Probably not.

“But the UFC will likely make him. Maybe this is just his way of hyping things up, saying no to everyone and then bang, he signs for a fight. I just hope he makes better decisions because I don’t think he’s a bad kid. But now he’s calling out Conor McGregor? Or Islam Makhachev? Topuria has still got more to prove.”

