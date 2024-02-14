Alexander Volkanovski driven by UFC 298 narratives, says don’t be surprised if Ilia Topuria fight looks easy

IRVINE, Calif. – UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a devastating knockout defeat. He’s 35, and in front of him is a 27-year-old undefeated talent in Ilia Topuria, who is raring to claim gold.

For these reasons, some people say, Volkanovski is at his most vulnerable to lose the belt he’s held for more than four years.

“All these narratives, I love it,” Volkanovski said Wednesday at UFC 298 media day. “Everyone knows I thrive in these moments. When people doubt me, it’s the best.”

Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) meets Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in the main event of UFC 298 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) on Saturday night at Honda Center in Anaheim. It’s the champ’s return to 145 pounds after losing to lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev for a second time last October at UFC 294. In the immediate moments afterward, Volkanovski had an emotional breakdown while explaining why he took that fight on just 11 days’ notice.

Nearly four months later, Volkanovski said he’s in a much better mental state, which has him seeing things clearly. Heading into UFC 298, it feels like the most he’s been counted out as champion, which is just fine with him.

“It doesn’t get to me,” Volkanovski said. “If I didn’t go out there and do what happened in October, these conversations are much different – believe me. You can say all you want, ‘This is the guy (to beat me).’ Post-fight press conference, it’s gonna be a totally different conversation.”

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 294

Volkanovski has no issue acknowledging how good Topuria has been. While he believes Topuria’s abundant trash talk is a curious way of going about business heading into his first title shot, he also understands it – and is thankful considering it builds the fight.

“I’m ready for a young, hungry prospect to come and bring a fight,” Volkanovski said, before adding, “but I won’t be surprised – and you shouldn’t be surprised – if I make it look easy. I’m not saying that’s exactly how it is. I’m not cocky like that. I’ve prepared properly, but if he doesn’t land a punch and I rag-doll him and make him look like nothing in there, you shouldn’t be surprised.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie