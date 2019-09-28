Alexander-Stevens accounts for 3 TDs in Wagner's 24-14 win

NEW YORK (AP) -- Christian Alexander-Stevens ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Wagner beat Long Island 24-14 on Saturday for the Seahawks' first victory this season.

Alexander-Stevens capped two second-quarter drives with short runs and Eric Silvester added a 48-yard field goal at the end of the first half for a 24-7 lead. Alexander-Stevens passed 6 yards to Joshua DeCambre for the game's first score.

Jerome Brooks III blocked Silvester's 41-yard field-goal attempt and the ball bounded into the arms of Grant Ibeh who returned it 67 yards for a TD with 8:39 left in the game and cut the lead to 10.

The other Sharks score came on Clay Beathard's 38-yard pass to Jake Bofshever to tie the game at 7.

Wagner (1-4, 1-0) and Northeast Conference newcomer LIU (0-3, 0-2) met for the first time in 22 years.