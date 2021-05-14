Alexander Rossi paces first IMS practice; Alex Palou sidelined, Jimmie Johnson penalized

Nate Ryan
·3 min read
Seeking his first victory in nearly two years after a dismal start to the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series, Alexander Rossi paced the opening practice Friday for the GMR GP at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Andretti Autosport, whose most recent victory was June 23, 2019 at Road America, turned a 1 minute, 9.8784-second lap around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at IMS. Jack Harvey was second (1:09.9646), followed by Rinus VeeKay (1:10.0624), Josef Newgarden (1:10.0643) and Romain Grosjean (1:10.587), the F1 veteran who will be making his debut at the track in Saturday’s race.

Rossi finished second and third in his two most recent starts at the IMS road course.

FRIDAY MORNING SPEEDS: Click here to view results of the first practice for the GMR Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH SATURDAY: A primer for the GMR Grand Prix

Defending series champion Scott Dixon, who won this race last July, was 16th on the speed chart (1:10.7726) among some other notables who struggled in the practice that began at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Pato O’Ward, who became a first-time IndyCar winner two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway, ranked 18th (1:10.831), and Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist (1:10.9655) was 20th.

McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who will be making his first IndyCar start in nearly four years, was 21st (1:11.4833).

Jimmie Johnson ranked 22nd at 1:11.6871 after turning the most laps (22) but was penalized by IndyCar for making a lap after the checkered flag for the 45-minute session. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will lose 5 minutes from the second practice, which will begin at 1 p.m.

Because of a water leak in his No. 10 Dallara-Honda, Alex Palou sat out the session. NBC Sports pit reporter Marty Snider said Chip Ganassi Racing believed it might be related to the radiator.

Sebastien Bourdais completed only three laps in practice after his No. 14 Dallara-Chevrolet stalled on track because of an electronics problem, according to his team.

There will be 25 drivers in Saturday’s race (2 p.m., NBC) after Carlin Racing announced Friday morning that its No. 59 Dallara-Chevrolet was being withdrawn because of “travel issues” for driver Max Chilton. Carlin is expecting Chilton to be available for the Indy 500 with practice beginning on the IMS oval next week.

Team Penske has won seven of the past nine races on the Indy road course, including a sweep of the doubleheader weekend last October with Newgarden and Will Power.

