Alexander Nübel discusses ‘role model’ Manuel Neuer and his Euro 2024 nomination

Alexander Nübel (27) is one of four goalkeepers nominated by Julian Nagelsmann for Germany’s Euro 2024 preliminary squad.

Stuttgart’s stopper, on loan from Bayern Munich, is one of several reasons why VfB qualified for next season’s Champions League with the club returning to the competition for the first time since 2010.

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, Nübel was asked about his nomination.

“It came as a bit of a surprise. I wasn’t expecting it. I’m happy to give up my planned vacation. I’m giving it my all and I’m glad I’m here. You’re always nervous when you’re with the national team. And then at the European Championships on home soil. I’ll just wait and see what happens.”

A free transfer to Bayern Munich from Schalke in 2020, Nübel spent two seasons on loan at AS Monaco between 2021 and 2023. Upon returning to Germany, the 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Stuttgart, keeping 14 clean sheets in 34 games.

Because of Manuel Neuer’s contract extension in November 2023, Nübel will remain on loan at Stuttgart for the 2024/25 season, but has extended his contract at the Rekordmeister.

Speaking on compatriot and Bayern teammate, Neuer, Nübel added: “He is definitely a role model. What he has achieved for Germany is unbelievable. He has taken goalkeeping to a different level.

“Our relationship is good. I am looking forward to training with him here. We have a great team of goalkeepers in general. I am really looking forward to this time.”

GGFN | Daniel Pinder