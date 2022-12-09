Vikings running back Alexander Mattison celebrated his 14-yard touchdown run with a fake hamstring injury and twerking.

He expressed confidence earlier this week that the NFL wouldn’t fine him because the NFL shared it on its social media channels and on its TV network.

But the league docked him $6,503, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

“They share it like crazy… then fine you like crazy,” Mattison said on social media. “And I just wanna know who sits there and comes up with these random number amounts for fines.”

Mattison has tied his single-season career highs with three rushing touchdowns and four total touchdowns this season. He has 61 touches for 252 yards.

Alexander Mattison receives fine for touchdown celebration originally appeared on Pro Football Talk