Alexander Mattison could be on the move

Tyler Forness
·1 min read
In this article:
After rampant fan speculation, the fourth-year running back out of Bosie State could end up on the move after all.

According to Heavy’s Matt Lombardo, there is some chatter in league circles about Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison.

The idea of trading Mattison is one that we have speculated on numerous times at The Vikings Wire. It would save approximately $188k in cap space and allow the Vikings to be more flexible with the rest of their roster construction.

Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu have been excellent this preseason and have enormous upsides by comparison.

There is some pessimism out there about a potential move, including from Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller.

This will be a story to monitor, as the Vikings keeping five running backs (including C.J. Ham) isn’t the most ideal scenario.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

