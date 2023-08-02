Alexander Mattision “I should be OK”

The Minnesota Vikings had a really good practice on Tuesday afternoon, but they had multiple injuries that they had to deal with. One of which was running back Alexander Mattison who injured his hamstring during team drills toward the end of practice.

In speaking to The Star Tribune after practice, his message was simple and concise.

“I should be OK.”

A pulled hamstring is relatively normal for training camp, but if it isn’t nurtured carefully, it can linger all season.

Mattison is entrenched as the number-one running back for the Vikings. While you don’t want anyone missing practice, the Vikings will be fine and the young players will be able to rotate in and get more reps.

