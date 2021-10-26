Alexander Johnson placed on injured reserve

The Denver Broncos have placed linebacker Alexander Johnson on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season.

Johnson, a linebacker and former standout player for Tennessee, was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the Broncos’ 34-24 loss to Las Vegas on Oct. 17.

He is Denver’s second leading tackler (32, 20 solo) and 4.5 sacks.

The Broncos (3-4) have lost four consecutive games and Johnson is Denver’s third defensive starter to land on injured reserve, joining Josey Jewell and Bradley Chubb.

Jewell also has a torn pectoral muscle, while Chubb went on injured reserve to have a bone spur removed.

Johnson had four tackles before leaving the game against the Raiders.