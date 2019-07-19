Alexander Johnson getting his chance with Todd Davis out

Todd Davis‘ calf injury is expected to keep him out three to four weeks.

“He’s going to be out for a couple of weeks, and then we’ll see from there,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after Friday, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Until Davis (pictured) returns, other inside linebackers will get a chance for more reps. Davis played 78.2 percent of the defensive snaps last season. Joe Jones and Keishawn Bierria got only a handful of defensive snaps each last season.

Alexander Johnson, who played no defensive snaps for the Broncos last season, got the first crack with the first-team defense Friday. Justin Hollins also saw more work opposite Josey Jewell, the other starter at inside linebacker.

Fangio said the Broncos will “even off the work” to give others a chance with the first unit alongside Jewell this weekend.

“The coaches know I’m a physical, fast guy,” Johnson said, via O’Halloran. “I’m pretty sure they want to see me be able to get out there, line guys up, play fast and do my assignments. That’s the biggest thing. If I [know] the playbook like the back of my hand, I’ll be able to fly around.”