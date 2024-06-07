Alexander Isak Is Ready to Win It All

Alexander Isak is in the form of his life.

The Swedish striker has been a breath of fresh air for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side since joining the Magpies in 2022, helping the squad break into the top four and achieve Champions League football for the first time since the 2002/03 season. While Isak has now fully established himself as one of the most well-rounded and prolific strikers in the Premier League, his journey to the top flight of English football hasn’t been easy.

The 24-year-old striker was born and raised in Solna, Sweden, starting his professional career with his boyhood club AIK in 2016. Isak then represented the German juggernaut Borussia Dortmund as well as Dutch side Willem II, before signing with Spanish side Real Sociedad in 2019. Alongside his club career, Isak built an international presence, becoming a staple figure of his national team and acquiring over 40 caps, including representing the side at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

Isak came into the Premier League as a rough-and-ready goal scorer, with his quality in the box and ability to link up play with his teammates setting him apart from the rest of the number 9s in the league. Fearless football and aggressive pressing are a part of Eddie Howe’s footballing DNA, and Isak encapsulates this ethos more than most.

Today, Alexander Isak is in the form of his life and is quickly becoming the full package for a modern-day striker – one who uses his pace and quick reactions to break the lines more than most when playing for a forward-thinking Newcastle side. Now, with 31 goals in 52 Premier League appearances and a contract as an official adidas athlete under his belt, Isak is looking to continue his good form for the start of Newcastle United’s upcoming 2024/25 season, ahead of the club's unprecedented kit supplier partnership with adidas.

Hypebeast caught up with Alexander Isak to discuss Newcastle’s new kit partnership with adidas, his run of incredible form, what makes him tick off-pitch, and more.

"We all have dreams, I think every kid runs around the pitch and acts like their favorite player."

Who and what made you want to play football?

I think the drive came from within and from all the people I was around in the neighborhood I grew up in – just the environment, really. Football was the main thing, we were playing all the time on the street and at school, so I would say it came from within. But, I have people, like my brother, who was the person training me the most when I was young. He’s older than me, so he always got the best out of me and made sure I got to the standards I needed to be at. We didn’t have a competitive edge between us, because he’s older than me, he just wanted the best for me. Now, he can live his dreams through me.

When did you first believe you could make it pro as a player?

Probably when I was around 15 years old. When you’re younger than that, you just play. We all have dreams, I think every kid runs around the pitch and acts like their favorite player. We all have these dreams, but I think as you get older, you start to work towards a goal, which for me was to make it into the first team in Sweden at my club AIK. That was my first target. But, working my way into the first team at an early age, I didn’t really feel much pressure – how much pressure can you put on a kid? I was young, still learning and enjoying the moment. Now, at this level, there’s a lot of pressure, but when you’re 17, there shouldn’t be too much pressure – just enjoy your football, develop and take every game as it comes.

Alexander Isak Newcastle United adidas Football Soccer Sports Premier League Anthony Gordon The Magpies New Kit Alan Shearer

How does it feel to now be regarded as one of the best strikers in the Premier League?

I certainly feel at home in this league and in this team. I think the game suits me very well and it’s paid off in performances and goals. I feel good, I’ve felt since I got here, when I’ve had consistency, game time, and when I’ve been available that I’ve felt like I’ve done really well. Not just myself, though. I feel like Anthony Gordon has been so important for us this season, always been available and fit, and has contributed so much for the team and me also – he’s assisted me so many times – he’s someone I have a great connection with. The same with Bruno Guimaraes, a class player, so good. He makes everyone around him better, including me. There are many players.

Who has helped you settle into life in Newcastle?

I wouldn’t say that I’ve really needed any time to settle in, because the group is so good, but there have been a few people in the squad that have made it easier for me. Obviously, we have a Swedish guy in the team in Emil Krafth, then there are a few players that are of a similar age to me and are on a similar journey; Joe Willock, and Sven Botman, so it’s quite easy to bond with people like that. But, as I say, I think the whole group gets along really well together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Football (@adidasfootball)

Are you enjoying life in the UK off the pitch? What are your favorite things about the UK and Newcastle in general?

The country is different, but the people here are so nice. Playing in a city where the fans are so passionate means a lot and you feel that as a player. Anywhere you go, you have die-hard Newcastle supporters, so it’s always nice to live in a city like that. Otherwise, just living in the UK is nice, it’s not too different from Sweden if you compare it to other countries that I’ve been in, so I like it. I’ve never had an English teacher growing up, but my accent can change from time to time, depending on who I’m speaking to.

What have been the main factors behind hitting the unbelievable form you’ve been in this past season?

I would say the league and the team have helped me very well, I think I’m suited to it. Obviously time, with more experience. After my first season, I came into my second season with more experience and I knew my teammates better than before. That’s only going to help my performances – the same with age, every season I try to develop and do better, and that’s the mentality I have going into every new season. As a striker, I’m always thinking of new ways in which I can score, or new ways I can improve, but other than that I try to take it easy, and not think about the game too much – I think these things come quite easy.

Alexander Isak Newcastle United adidas Football Soccer Sports Premier League Anthony Gordon The Magpies New Kit Alan Shearer

How does it feel to be wearing the new F50 boot with the brand-new adidas Newcastle kit?

Honestly, the kit looks great. All of the fans have been excited to see it, so I can’t wait to be playing in the shirt and for all the fans to see it as well. But to wear the F50, I used to wear it when I was younger, so hopefully, this new model is still as good and I can continue to score goals in them.

What is your go-to fit on rest days?

I would usually just go comfy. Most of the time tracksuits, matching tops and bottoms. It’s a lot of adidas, I like the clothes, I think they’re original. Otherwise, other brands, tracksuits. If I’m going out to dinner or a more serious occasion, I will switch it up, probably jeans and a nice T-shirt and nice sneakers. Clean and comfy.

If you could give one piece of advice to a younger Alexander Isak, what would it be?

I would say be patient. Work hard, but at the same time, there’s no right or wrong path to success. It’s all about working hard, timing, and being ready when chances are given. Obviously, enjoy it as well, that’s the most important. If you don’t enjoy it, nothing will work.