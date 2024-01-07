Alexander Gustafsson back to training, not opposed to UFC return: ‘Time will tell’

Alexander Gustafsson is back to training and he’s leaving the door open for a potential return to the octagon.

The two-time UFC title challenger has resumed work at All Stars Training Center in Sweden. Gustafsson is mainly focused on getting back in shape and doing what he loves, but he’s not opposed for that to lead to a UFC fight down the line.

“I’m going to be here much more now and focus a little bit on myself and my own training and mainly get back in shape,” Gustafsson told Frontkick Online. “I don’t think about the competing part so much. If it comes, it comes, so time will tell.

“I’m focusing on myself and getting back in shape, and also I love this game. I love to train and be around the guys and do some grappling, do some wrestling, hit some pads and do some light sparring. I’ve been doing this my whole career, so I’m glad to be back and do what I love to do.”

Gustafsson was last seen in action in July 2022 when he made a return to the light heavyweight division after a one-fight stint at heavyweight. He was knocked out in the first round by Nikita Krylov.

The 36-year-old then was scheduled to face Ovince Saint Preux in December 2022 at UFC 282, but he withdrew from the fight due to undisclosed reasons. Gustafsson is currently on a four-fight losing skid.

Gustafsson confirmed he’s still under contract, so if he returns to the cage, it mostly likely would be with the UFC.

“If a fight is on the table, let’s talk about that and see how it feels and take it from there,” Gustafsson said. “I have the contract with the UFC. I have been with the UFC since 2009, so it’s been a while. I’m still in the business. I’m still under contract. If I fight, it would be in the UFC.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie