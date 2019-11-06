Alexander carries Creighton over Kennesaw State 81-55

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Ty-Shon Alexander registered 19 points, hitting 5 of 8 from 3-point range, as Creighton rolled past Kennesaw State 81-55 on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Marcus Zegarowski hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for the Bluejays, while Christian Bishop scored 12.

Danny Lewis had 15 points to lead the Owls. Bryson Lockley added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Tyler Hooker scored 10.

Creighton takes on Michigan on the road next Tuesday. Kennesaw State matches up against Drake on the road on Thursday.

