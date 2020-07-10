Alexander-Arnold targets 104 points as Liverpool seek to end record-breaking season in style

Trent Alexander-Arnold is revelling in Liverpool’s record-breaking Premier League title triumph, but he is looking to add one more entry to the history books by finishing the season on 104 points.

The Reds have 92 to their name at present, with four games left to take in.

Manchester City set a new high for the English top flight back in 2017-18 when reaching triple figures.

Liverpool need three wins to better that mark, but could raise the bar even further by taking in a faultless finish.

Form is definitely on their side when it comes to chasing down such targets, with a stunning tally of 30 victories having been taken from their 34 outings to date – a record haul.

“It is historic and probably something people haven’t seen before, but it just shows how good we’ve been over the course of the season and how consistent we’ve been,” Alexander-Arnold told the Reds’ official website of their efforts to date.

“We’ve worked hard to be able to set these type of records. We want to keep pushing, we want to keep winning and go into every game with the confidence and belief in ourselves that we can win and we should win.

“So it’s about our mentality now in the last four games and making sure we go into them with the right mentality knowing that next season is going to be tough for us.”

On potentially breaking the 100-point barrier, with 12 more there to be shot at by Jurgen Klopp’s side, Alexander-Arnold added: “After we won the league I think that is the main one we wanted to go after, making sure we are remembered as an historic team in the Premier League and making sure that it’s a season people will never forget.

“I think there’s no better way to do that than to set a points record that people will find hard to achieve, so it’s something that we want to do.

“We want to push ourselves, we’ve got four games left… why not go for the full 12 and see how far we can get. Like I said, our focus is on our mentality and making sure that we are right going into these last four.”

Liverpool will be back in action on Saturday when they welcome Burnley to Anfield before finishing off the season with games against Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle.