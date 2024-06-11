The Alexander-Arnold midfield debate

[Getty Images]

England have their first public session since arriving in Germany at the Jena Stadium. It's about 30 minutes from their luxury base in Weimar.

It will be the first look at who Gareth Southgate could look to be starting in the first game against Serbia on Sunday.

One of the biggest talking points is around Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and his position for the national team.

For some time, both from the player and the manager, it has been clear that his future under Southgate is in central midfield.

Five of his past six starts have been in the position but the biggest question mark is if he can do it against elite opposition.

In those five games, he has played in centre midfield against North Macedonia and Malta twice each and once against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Alexander-Arnold has been given the number eight shirt for this tournament, which could be the biggest indicator yet that he will be the player lining up in the midfield three alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.