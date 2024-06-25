Alexander-Arnold or Gallagher - what do the stats say?

[Getty Images]

Reports suggest that Conor Gallagher will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's midfield against Slovenia on Tuesday.

According to Opta, no player created more chances (three) or played more line-breaking passes in the final third (five) for England against Denmark than Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold, despite him being substituted in the 54th minute.

However, at the end of 2023 (as per Opta) Chelsea's Gallagher was the only player in Europe's big five leagues with 20+ shots, 20+ chances created, 20+ dribbles completed, 20+ touches in the opposition box, 20+ duels won, 20+ tackles and 20+ interceptions.

Will England benefit from the switch?