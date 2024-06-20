'Alexander-Arnold experiment is surely over for Southgate'

Trent Alexander-Arnold cut a forlorn figure as he joined England’s players in front of the supporters who turned on them after the desperate display in the draw against Denmark in Frankfurt.

Alexander-Arnold looked like a man with matters weighing heavily on his mind and so will England manager Gareth Southgate after a ragged England display that saw them scrape a fortunate 1-1 against the vastly superior Danes.

Southgate discovered major tournaments are no time for experiments and his strategy of using Liverpool’s lavishly gifted defender in central midfield is surely over after an England performance that was lacking in structure, energy and at times veered dangerously close to shambolic.

Alexander-Arnold must not be used as scapegoat, a fig leaf to cover up the malaise that has overcome England under Southgate since they took the lead against Serbia in their opening game.

On Thursday, they once again demonstrated their dangerous habit of going into rapid retreat once they took an 18th-minute lead through captain Harry Kane.

England had more problems than Southgate will care to mention, at least publicly, as they were left counting their good fortune that Denmark did not add to Morten Hjulmand’s thunderous 34th-minute equaliser.

Alexander-Arnold’s unaccustomed role is one of those problems and it surely signalled the end of what even Southgate himself described as an “experiment” when he was called over to be substituted only nine minutes after half-time, a move made by a manager who does not have a reputation for hasty changes.

There was no lack of effort but Alexander-Arnold looked like a square peg in a round hole, which is effectively what he is. The partnership with Declan Rice was non-existent, unbalanced and too often overrun by Denmark, with their midfield revolving around the veteran Christian Eriksen.

Southgate made mention of the absence of Kalvin Phillips, who has become a maligned figure throughout his struggles with Manchester City and on loan at West Ham United, but was so influential in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final.

Phillips was a solid defensive shield, adept at scenting danger, an unspectacular anchor in that area but an important one. It was why Southgate kept faith with him until the player’s lack of fitness and form meant he could no longer justify his selection.

Phillips was also a strong physical presence, allowing Rice to move in and get closer to opponents to exert pressure, which he has not been able to achieve against either Serbia or Denmark.

The presence of Phillips also allowed Rice to spread his own influence wider. He was not only a holding midfield player but also capable of making surging, creative runs from midfield as he did to such great effect for Arsenal this season.

Here, both dropped deep to protect the defence, Rice perhaps feeling that responsibility even more acutely because Alexander-Arnold’s strengths lie in positions further forward.

Rice was barely seen other than protecting England’s defence in their two group games, robbing Southgate of an important, high-quality weapon, while Alexander-Arnold’s natural attacking instincts make him occasionally vulnerable in front of the back four.

It was the worst of both worlds, resulting in a torrid, tortuous experience all round for England, not just in midfield.

Kane, despite scoring, was barely involved elsewhere while even Jude Bellingham looked leg-weary and off the pace. He was fortunate not to join his captain in being substituted after 69 minutes as Southgate looked to his bench for answers.

The manner in which Kane has been marginalised in both games must also be a source of concern. England simply have to find a way of getting their world-class captain and striker into the game and once again he was, goal aside, peripheral.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has emerged as the most likely replacement for Alexander-Arnold in midfield, but even he managed to earn himself a cheap yellow card shortly after coming on. He will be favourite to face Slovenia but Southgate may even look at Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace.

England knew victory would leave them top of Group C after Serbia snatched a late draw with Slovenia, but if the idea inspired them they had a funny way of showing it.

Watching England is too often becoming rinse and repeat. Take the lead. Fall back.

Serbia were not good enough to punish Southgate’s side but Denmark, under the shrewd leadership of coach Kasper Hjulmand, relished the opportunity.

Southgate insists he does not ask England to drop into conservative mode when they go ahead but it is a recurring theme - which means either the manager’s message is not getting across or he needs to put it over with greater force.

The positive England can draw on is that they did not lose and still remain in a strong position to top their group heading into the last 16.

Southgate will not panic, nor should he, but he must also accept England have to improve against Slovenia. Their potential future Euro 2024 opponents Italy, France and Spain will not lose sleep after watching those struggles on an admittedly poor playing surface.

Phil Foden’s place in the side was a major conversation before kick-off. He was another removed with more than 20 minutes left but he was England’s most dangerous player - not amid stiff competition admittedly - and struck the post in the second half.

Southgate, instead, went like-for-like as he replaced Kane with Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka with Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze coming on for Foden. There were no answers to be found there, although Watkins did force a save from Kasper Schmeichel. Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer were left kicking their heels.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi again emerged with credit with another solid display in defence but there were very few other straws for Southgate to clutch at.

England remain at the top of the group but ambitions must stretch further than a place in the knockout stages given the expectations that accompanied Southgate and his players to Germany.

Here, under the roof in Frankfurt, England flouted their billing as pre-tournament favourites.

England’s supporters made their feelings clear from early in the second half. There were several outbursts of loud jeering throughout that period and the response at the final whistle was predictably hostile.

Southgate and England’s players will make all the right noises but they have delivered one indifferent, patchy performance and one abysmal one.

If they are to justify those pre-tournament hopes, they need to move up almost every gear instantly otherwise England will get nowhere near to lifting the trophy in Berlin on 14 July.