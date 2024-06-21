The Alexander-Arnold conundrum

[BBC]

Trent Alexander-Arnold was substituted only nine minutes into the second half of England's draw with Denmark with even his boss describing the midfield role he is playing as "an experiment".

Despite that assessment, during the 54 minutes he played against the Danes, Alexander-Arnold still created more chances (three) and played more line-breaking passes in the final third (five) than any other England player.

Liverpool fans, you know how to get the best out of him. What is going wrong at the moment with his deployment at Euro 2024?

How should he be used to maximise his talents?

