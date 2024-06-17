Was Alexander-Arnold choice a success?

[Getty Images]

Gareth Southgate's choice of a midfield partner for Declan Rice was one of the hot topics in the build-up to England's campaign getting under way.

The manager decided to go with the positive attacking option of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite having Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo and the impressive Crystal Palace player Adam Wharton in his ranks.

Alexander-Arnold's outstanding range of passing gives England an added dimension, while his ability at set-pieces can be a world-class weapon.

The questions still surround whether he can operate in this role against opponents of the highest class at international level. Southgate has made his choice so it is very likely we will find out later in Euro 2024 if England progress.

There were moments when Alexander-Arnold's unfamiliarity in the position was exposed, especially when he conceded possession and Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic shot inches wide in the closing moments of the first half.

A full-back for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold also showed moments of the peerless, raking passing that is his stock in trade.

It is such creative ability that Southgate is counting on as England start their quest to win a first major men's trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Read more from Phil on the five key England talking points