Alexandar Georgiev with a Goalie Save vs. Dallas Stars
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
Both Purdue and UConn are anchored by dominant big men, so the backcourts could be the determining factor in Monday's title game.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.
The UConn freshman showed why he's a projected NBA lottery pick with a career-high 21 points vs. Alabama. Can he and the Huskies finish off another championship run?
It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now. Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before he exited after four innings.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Astros right-hander made sure everyone learned his name by throwing the first no-no of 2024.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
This obviously isn't happening.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.