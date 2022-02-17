Alexandar Georgiev drawing trade interest from Golden Knights: report

Alexandar Georgiev facemask up near bench 2022

Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev is drawing trade interest from the Vegas Golden Knights, reports Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Georgiev, who is making $2.65 million this year (with a $2.425 million cap hit), is due to be a restricted free agent after the season.

The backup to Vezina Trophy candidate Igor Shesterkin, Georgiev has had a season with more downs than ups.

In 20 games this season (17 starts), Georgiev has a 2.99 GAA and .898 save percentage. He has given up four goals or more in three of his last five starts, and four goals or more in seven games this season.

If the Rangers trade Georgiev, they could theoretically give the backup job to Tyler Wall, Adam Huska, or Keith Kinkaid, who are all currently playing for the Rangers' AHL affiliate in Hartford.