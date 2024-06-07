Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko look forward to new blood after UFC 306 trilogy is complete

When UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko complete a trilogy later this year, it should be the last time they meet. After that? Both fighters expect to welcome new challengers.

That, of course, will depend on the result of their Sept. 14 showdown at the Sphere in Las Vegas, which could headline UFC 306. The fight will take place on the heels of Grasso and Shevchenko coaching this season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” which filmed earlier this year and premiered this past Tuesday on ESPN and ESPN+.

In two previous encounters, Grasso (16-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) scored an all-time upset when she claimed the title from Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) with a fourth-round submission in March 2023 at UFC 285. Six months later, the two fought to a hotly debated split draw in their rematch at Noche UFC. Short of a clear winner in the trilogy, this should be it for Grasso and Shevchenko, who both look forward to new blood in the form of top contender Manon Fiorot or the winner of next month’s Maycee Barber vs. Rose Namajunas main event at UFC Fight Night in Denver. Erin Blanchfield could also be in the mix despite losing to Fiorot in March, depending on timing and circumstances.

Fiorot, who is riding a 12-fight winning streak after back-to-back wins over Namajunas and Blanchfield, figures to be in pole position among those names.

“Right now, at this moment after (our) fight, Manon and Erin. I think Manon is on this list,” Shevchenko told MMA Junkie. “But anything can happen for this time. Still we have more time, like three months, a little bit more after we rest a little bit. Anything can happen, but at this moment, I would say fight Manon, and Erin brought Manon in this position.”

Fiorot (12-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) is certainly a matchup that Grasso would relish given the pairing of styles.

“If I have to fight her, that will be awesome,” Grasso told MMA Junkie. “She’s big, she’s strong, she has a lot of good striking. So, for me, it could be a perfect fight.”

Not to be forgotten, though, is Barber (14-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC). The 26-year-old, who once promised to be the youngest UFC champion of all time, has come into her own, currently on a six-fight winning streak against increased competition. Should she get past Namajunas with an impressive performance, it could lead to a rematch with Grasso, who beat her by unanimous decision in February 2021.

That’s a result Barber hasn’t gotten over, and she’s let it be known – which is no big deal to the champ.

“That’s OK. We all have to make noise to be there,” Grasso said. “But yeah, if there’s a moment she’s the contender and I’m the champion, we’re gonna fight again.”

