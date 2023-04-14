Alex Wright changes number to 99 so Dalvin Tomlinson can keep 94

Dalvin Tomlinson has historically worn 94 throughout his career with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. And now it looks like he will keep that number with the Cleveland Browns after signing a massive contract this offseason, as well as second-year defensive tackle Alex Wright has announced a number change on Instagram.

Previously wearing the number 94, Wright now makes the switch to 99 this season. The number 99 was occupied by Taven Bryan a year ago, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

Deshaun Watson bought linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. a Rolex watch for giving up the number four last year, so a fun question for Wright would be what Tomlinson surrendered to him for 94.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire