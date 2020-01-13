Alex Wood signs one-year, $4 million deal with Dodgers
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that free agent pitcher Alex Wood has signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dodgers. The deal includes an additional $6 million via incentives.
Wood, who turned 29 years old today, spent 2014-18 with the Dodgers before joining the Reds for the ’19 season. He was limited to just seven starts due to a lingering back issue. The lefty yielded 23 earned runs on 41 hits and nine walks with 30 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings.
Wood will use spring training to audition for a rotation spot. The Dodgers also signed Jimmy Nelson, who hopes to slot into the back of the Dodgers’ rotation as well, so there will be some competition.
