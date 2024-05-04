Alex Wilkens resigns as Christiansburg High School head football coach

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We have breaking Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz news to tell you Friday night as after 7 seasons, Alex Wilkens announced on his Facebook page he is resigning as head football coach at Christiansburg High School. Wilkens told WFXR Sports he was resigning to spend more time with his family. In his seven seasons, he turned around the Christiansburg program. He went 38-39 with 6 playoff appearances. Wilkens best season with the Blue Demons came in 2022 when he led them to the Region 3D title and a Class 3 state semifinals berth.



